Wonton Regard

There may be no more quintessential food across all Asian cuisines than the dumpling. Here are some of the best ones around—from the traditional to the anything-but.

Photos by Heath Robbins

Styling by Jessica Weatherhead/Team

Steamed shrimp dumplings

YoMa, $7.50

Foie gras–shiitake shumai

Blue Ginger, $16

Sweet-potato dumplings (served with sriracha fried rice)

Mei Mei Street Kitchen, $7.50

Takoyaki (octopus dumplings)

Bon Chon, $7

Mama Chang’s pork-and-chive dumplings

Myers + Chang, $11

Chicken-and-mushroom dumplings

Empire, $12

Steamed shrimp dumplings (har gow)

Winsor Dim Sum Café, $3.15

Shrimp shumai with sweet-and-spicy mustard

Red Lantern, $9

Szechuan cho-show (a.k.a. chao shou, or spicy wontons with sesame paste)

Jo Jo Taipei, $7

Foie-gras gyoza with pink peppercorns

O Ya, $18

Szechuan pork dumplings with roasted chili vinaigrette

Sichuan Garden, $5.50

Peking ravioli

New King Fung Garden, $4.50/$6.25

Taiwan-style pan-fried dumplings

Dumpling Café, $7

Edamame dumplings

Haru, $8.50

Braised-short-rib-and-Chinese-celery pot stickers

Blue Dragon, $9

King Crab dumplings

Haru, $9

DID YOU KNOW?

The term “Peking ravioli,” widely used instead of “pot stickers” on Chinese menus, was coined by the late Cambridge resident Joyce Chen in 1958, in order to introduce dumplings by equating them with a more-familiar food.

For more on Asian cuisine in Boston, check out our complete guide to Asian cuisine: Umami Rising.