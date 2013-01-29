Wonton Regard

There may be no more quintessential food across all Asian cuisines than the dumpling. Here are some of the best ones around—from the traditional to the anything-but.

By Leah Mennies | Boston Magazine |

Photos by Heath Robbins
Styling by Jessica Weatherhead/Team

Steamed shrimp dumplings
YoMa, $7.50

Foie gras–shiitake shumai
Blue Ginger, $16

Sweet-potato dumplings (served with sriracha fried rice)
Mei Mei Street Kitchen, $7.50

Takoyaki (octopus dumplings)
Bon Chon, $7

Mama Chang’s pork-and-chive dumplings
Myers + Chang, $11

Chicken-and-mushroom dumplings
Empire, $12

Steamed shrimp dumplings (har gow)
Winsor Dim Sum Café, $3.15

Shrimp shumai with sweet-and-spicy mustard
Red Lantern, $9

Szechuan cho-show (a.k.a. chao shou, or spicy wontons with sesame paste)
Jo Jo Taipei, $7

Foie-gras gyoza with pink peppercorns
O Ya, $18

Szechuan pork dumplings with roasted chili vinaigrette
Sichuan Garden, $5.50

Peking ravioli
New King Fung Garden, $4.50/$6.25

Taiwan-style pan-fried dumplings
Dumpling Café, $7

Edamame dumplings
Haru, $8.50

Braised-short-rib-and-Chinese-celery pot stickers
Blue Dragon, $9

King Crab dumplings
Haru, $9

DID YOU KNOW?

 The term “Peking ravioli,” widely used instead of “pot stickers” on Chinese menus, was coined by the late Cambridge resident Joyce Chen in 1958, in order to introduce dumplings by equating them with a more-familiar food.

  • Chelsea

    How can you make a Boston’s best dumplings list without mentioning Gourmet Dumpling House? Named one of Travel & Leisure Magazine’s best Chinese restaurants in the US. The soup dumplings are to die for, seriously. http://www.travelandleisure.com/articles/best-chinese-restaurants-in-the-us/3

  • Brendon

    I absolutely love Peking ravioli’s. Not steamed, and not hard as a rock, but right in the middle. With ginger sauce and scallions. :-)