Best Asian Restaurants in Boston

Get ready to improve your fortunes with our guide to Asian dining in Boston.

All over Boston—and across the country—Asian food is what’s hot. Soba noodles and pork-belly buns are showing up in unexpected places: celebrated kitchens, hip watering holes, even your neighborhood supermarket. A half-dozen notable Asian-themed restaurants have opened here in the past year—offering everything from shrimp toast to yakitori-style skewers—and more are right now getting ready to oil up their woks. You’ll be licking your chopsticks as we present the definitive list of the city’s very best Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, and Cambodian restaurants. We’ve consulted dumpling masters, broken down ramen and dim sum, and even mapped the Chinatown dining maze. Get ready to improve your fortunes.

Plus: Six New Restaurants On the Horizon



We present Chinatown’s hidden treasures.

Check out the best of the broths in Boston, and learn how to make your own versions.

Some of the best dumplings around, from the traditional to the anything-but.

Plus: How to Eat a Soup Dumpling

Where to go, what to order, and tips for good dim sum etiquette.

The best scorpion bowls, beer, and sake.

…then you’ve got more than enough for one or more of these delicious items.