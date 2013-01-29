Have $5?
…then you’ve got more than enough for one (or, in many cases, several) of these delicious items, all gathered from area Asian grocers, bakeries, and banh mi shops.
Photo by Bruce Peterson. Food styling by Monica Mariano/Ennis.
1. Cold-cut banh mi, $3, Ba Le, Dorchester
2. Hot-dog-filled buns, $1.35 for four, Yi Soon Bakery, Allston
3. Orion cuttlefish peanut balls, $4, Hmart (Burlington)
4. Sweet purple-taro bun, $1.35, Yi Soon Bakery, Allston
5. Black milk tea with boba, $3.35, Infusions Tea Spa, Allston
6. Tuyamaya cakes (multipack), $4.29, Hong Kong Supermarket, Allston
7. Meiji Pucca chocolate-filled crackers, $2, Hong Kong Supermarket, Allston
8. Twist doughnut, $1.50, Café Japonaise, Brookline
9. Green-tea cake, $5, Café Japonaise, Brookline
10. Adzuki cream puff (filled with red beans and whipped cream), $3.50, Café Japonaise, Brookline
11. Tuyamaya cakes (multipack), $4.29, Hong Kong Supermarket, Allston
12. Heavy-cream shoku pan bread, $4.50, Café Japonaise, Brookline
13. Crispy egg rolls, $5 for six, Ba Le, Dorchester
14. Crab crackers, $2, Hong Kong Supermarket, Allston
15. Peanut butter bun, $1, Yi Soon Bakery, Allston
16. Grilled-pork banh mi, $3.65, Pho Viet, Allston
17. Meiji Hello Panda strawberry-filled biscuits, $1.29, Hong Kong Supermarket, Allston
18. Vietnamese iced coffee, $3.50, Ba Le, Dorchester
19. Strawberry brick toast, $3.50, Infusions Tea Spa, Allston
20. Deep-fried golden buns with condensed milk, $5 for three, Infusions Tea Spa, Allston
21. Chocolate-dipped Pocky sticks, $2 per pack, Hong Kong Supermarket, Allston
22. Spicy beef jerky, $5 per quarter pound, Ba Le, Dorchester
23. Negita Ebi Kamaru (prawn crackers), $2.29, Ming’s, South End
24. Red-bean mochi bun, $1.35, Yi Soon Bakery, Allston
25. Beef-curry-filled fried doughnut, $3.25, Café Japonaise, Brookline
26. Strawberry “Tiger Skin” jelly roll, $2, Yi Soon Bakery, Allston
27. Chocolate “Tiger Skin” jelly roll, $2, Yi Soon Bakery, Allston
For more on Asian cuisine in Boston, check out our complete guide to Asian cuisine: Umami Rising.