Modern Masterpieces

Set against Sol LeWitt’s striking wall drawings, this season’s fresh, architectural gowns make an artful statement.

Wardrobe Styling by Sarah Benge/Ennis

Fair and Square

Naeem Khan “Sydney” silk-georgette gown with embroidery, $6,995, L’élite Bridal Boutique; 14-karat-gold-and-sterling-silver band with diamonds, $3,700, Haridra NY; “Linear Chain & Bar” 14-karat-yellow-gold earrings with diamonds, $1,890, Gemvara.

All That Glitters

Elizabeth Fillmore “Isabella” lace dress with tulle petals, $6,490, Ceremony; “Voilette” silk-wrapped headband with veil, $182, Jennifer Behr; 14-karat-white-gold studs with diamonds, $32,400, and 14-karat-white- gold necklace with diamonds, $18,900, both Long’s Jewelers; “Adele” 14-karat- white-gold ring with diamonds, $6,965, Gemvara.

Jenny Packham “Jocasta” tulle gown with beads, $7,430, Musette Bridal Boutique; 14-karat-white-gold studs with diamonds, $32,400, and Mark Patterson platinum engagement ring with diamond, $7,900, both Long’s Jewelers.

Graphic Matter

Karen Willis Holmes “Emmy” microfiber gown with illusion lace, $4,469, Ceremony; platinum engagement ring with diamond, $6,150, Long’s Jewelers; 14-karat-gold-and-sterling-silver earrings with onyx, $325, Haridra NY.

“Haven” jacquard crop top, $795, and lamé skirt with tulle overlay, $1,495, both Theia; platinum engagement ring with diamonds, $31,525, Long’s Jewelers; “Trace” 14-karat-white-gold earrings with diamonds, $2,420, Gemvara; “Phoenix” gold-plated ring with ruthenium, labradorite, and crystals, $275, Alexis Bittar.

Fine Lines

Romona Keveza Couture silk-taffeta gown, $5,380, Musette Bridal Boutique; A. Jaffe 18-karat-white-gold band with diamonds, $2,525, and Monica Rich Kosann “Deco” sterling silver earrings with white sapphire and rock crystals, $895, both Long’s Jewelers; 14-karat-gold-and-sterling-silver ring with tourmaline and diamonds, $2,100, Haridra NY.

Great Shapes

“Nisha” silk-faille gown with tulle and beaded embroidery, $5,950, Vera Wang; 14-karat-white-gold studs with diamonds, $32,400, Long’s Jewelers.

Kelly Faetanini “Clara” organza gown, $2,795, Allegria Bridal; birdcage veil, $150, Galvin-ized Headwear; “Miss Havisham” gold-plated metal cuff with crystals, $295, Alexis Bittar.

Shot on location at Mass MoCA. The contemporary-art museum hosts both intimate and expansive weddings in its galleries, courtyards, and even in the building dedicated to the drawings of Sol LeWitt, shown in this spread.

1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, 413-664-4481, massmoca.org.