Get Face to Face with the Jurassic at the Jurassic Quest Drive-Through

Animatronic dinosaurs, guides, and quests await at Gillette Stadium.

While we may not have a Jurassic Park movie to cheer on in theaters right now, you can still experience the thrills of a dinosaur invasion with at the Jurassic Quest drive through.

The home of the Pats and New England Revolution is welcoming back this family-friendly dino event, which features more than 70 lifelike, paleontologist-approved dinosaurs from June 25 to July 11. Get up close with baby dinos (cute!), enjoy “trainer” meet-and-greets, and pose for plenty of photos so you’ve got a dynamite option for this year’s Christmas card.

The drive-through includes choose-your-own audio tours filled with fun facts and cheesy puns as you roll through Jurassic Quest’s herd of roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs—watch out for the swinging tail of the 50-foot spinosaurus and the gigantic megalodon!

As you peek out of your windows to enjoy the immersive scenes, guides with names like Safari Sarah and Park Ranger Marty will help you and the kids navigate the tour and learn more about these ancient land and sea giants. The tour takes an hour, and you can expect a “BIG surprise” at the very end. What’s more, you’ll even get a souvenir photo so your cherished memories can be fossilized forever.

The quest costs $49 per vehicle with eight people or less, and if you’re willing to dig a bit deeper into your pockets, you can add on mystery quest packs filled with an assortment of Jurassic-themed toys and crafts or merchandise for contact-free pickup.

$49, through July 11, Wednesdays 1-8 p.m., Thursday, Friday, Sunday 9-8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Mon/Tues, Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Place, Foxboro, jurassicquest.com