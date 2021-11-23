10 Boston-Area Holiday Craft Fairs for All of Your Gift Giving Needs

Spend your holidays supporting local vendors at craft fairs in and around Boston.

The holidays are marked with frantic last-minute shopping and longing for delayed packages to arrive at your doorstep. But if you’re looking to ease your gift-buying endeavors and support local vendors while you’re at it, head over to these holiday craft fairs around Boston for some fun and festive shopping.

Snowport at Seaport

The third annual Snowport, the Seaport’s winter extravaganza holiday event, is making its way back to Boston in November—this time with a brand new open air market hosting more than 60 vendors and artists. Complete with large-scale versions of your favorite games such as Jenga and Battleship, hot cider from Breezy Hill Orchard, and Tuscan Kitchen’s pizza, this Holiday Market and winter wonderland is a well-rounded stop for the season’s festivities.

November 19-January 2, hours vary, 88 Seaport Blvd., Boston, Bostonseaport.xyz.

Christmas Fair at the Old South Church

Head over to one of Boston’s oldest churches this December, where you can join the annual festivitiese—everything from Christmas cookies, carols, hand-made pottery, and blown glass goods will be at the Gordon Chapel in the Old South Church for you to enjoy.

December 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 645 Boylston St., Boston, oldsouth.org.

Harvard Square Holiday Fair

Harvard Square hosts one of the area’s longest-running craft fairs every December. On two separate December weekends, you can head over to Cambridge and browse the work of craftspeople from all over the world. You will find original, affordable gifts ranging from pottery to earrings to printed t-shirts.

December 10-12 and December 17-19, hours TBD, harvardsquareholidayfair.com.

SoWa Winter Festival

The SoWa Winter Festival is returning for its 6th year this December. For 10 days of winter festivities, make your way through three locations. You can walk through a pine forest to find the SoWa Power Station with more than 100 local food and art vendors and Christmas trees you can buy on the spot. Or, head over to the Outdoor Winter Wonderland heated tent for beer and food around the fire pit. Lastly, make your way to the indoor/outdoor vintage market to find lights, holiday window displays, and plenty of local businesses to shop from.

December 3-12, hours vary, SoWa Market, 540 Harrison Ave., Boston, sowaboston.com.

Union Square Holiday Stroll

Union Square Main Streets is back for its 7th annual holiday stroll. Follow along a Festivus Map Trail to find dozens of participating local businesses ranging from eateries to retailers. You can even win up to $1,000 in cash prizes when you participate in a Storefront Decoration Contest and take “elfie” selfies on the stroll.

December 9-December 11, hours TBD, Union Square, Somerville, unionsqauremain.org.

North American Indian Center of Boston’s Annual Arts & Crafts Fair

Join Boston’s North American Indian Center for their Annual Arts & Crafts fair this December for a local gathering that’s been running for more than 20 years. You can enjoy authentic Indigenous crafts and food, such as sweet bread, soup, and tacos. Their proceeds go toward funding programs for youth and wellness.

December 4, 12-6 p.m., 105 S Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, naicob.org.

Holiday Bos. Shop on Newbury Street

Black Owned Bos. is tackling another vendor pop up market — but this time on one of Boston’s most beloved shopping streets. On Newbury Street, Black Owned Bos. will launch a boutique shop on Black Friday, with more than 30 Black-owned businesses selling skincare, apparel, dog treats, tea, and more. And local organizations helping the community during the holiday season will receive a portion of the shop’s proceeds.

November 26, hours vary, 154 Newbury St., Boston, blackownedbos.com.

Peabody Square Holiday Pop-Up Market

The Greater Ashmont Main Street Holiday Pop-up Market is returning for its sixth year. Live music, food trucks and local artisans—such as Alison Adams Jewelry, Thomas Reale Photography and FarmHouse Meats—will fill the Ashmont MBTA Plaza. And while you’re shopping, stop by the Peabody Square Christmas tree for a lighting ceremony.

November 27, 3-7:30 p.m., 1900 Dorchester Ave., Boston, facebook.com.

Rosindale Village Main Street Holiday Market

The annual Rosindale Village Main Street Holiday Market is returning to the Birch Street Plaza to host local crafters, businesses, and live music. Bring your brightest Santa Claus hat and pointiest elf ears to this main street gathering.

December 9, 4-8 p.m., Birch Street, Boston, facebook.com.

Jamaica Plain Crafts Fair

The First Church in Jamaica Plain is hosting a crafts fair that promises to be fun, with food, children’s activities, and live jazz music. This annual fair also brings in local crafters whose products range from jewelry to tea to soap.

December 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 6 Eliot St., Jamaica Plain, jpsbestcraftfair.com.