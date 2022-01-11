Glowing Green Bridges Will Return to the Emerald Necklace in February

The fan favorite will once again illuminate eight bridges along the park system this winter.

Things can get dark and gloomy in the dog days of Boston winter, what with our short, chilly days and long frigid nights, which persist long after the Christmas trees are hauled out to the curb or stuffed back in the basement. Sometimes we could all use a bit more illumination to get us from here to spring.

Thankfully, Bostonians can find some solace from the wintry blues by strolling through the Emerald Necklace, which will once again see several of the bridges in its winding park system lit emerald green this year.

“Lights in the Necklace” will return on February 1 and run through March 30. Up to eight bridges, as well as 10 trees at Charlesgate Park on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, will be bathed in green light from dusk to 9 p.m.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy debuted the offering last winter, at a time when Boston was longing for safe activities that could be done outdoors. The smattering of glowing bridges was so popular—inspiring many to take evening strolls through the city’s beloved 1,100 acres of interconnected parkland, and offered many an Insta user some gorgeous scenes for the ‘gram—the nonprofit has decided to bring it back.

“New England winters are long, and this winter we are excited to bring back Lights in the Necklace to offer a safe outdoor activity for park users,” Emerald Necklace Conservancy President Karen Mauney-Brodek said in a statement. “We hope this limited-time installation will once again give folks a reason to visit the parks–and maybe even explore new areas of the Emerald Necklace for the first time.”

Visitors to the lit-up trees in Charlesgate Park can look out for signage that describes the conservancy’s efforts to revitalize the 13-acre space. While stopping by the illuminated bridges, they can also brush up on their Emerald Necklace history by consulting a mobile tour, which is packed with the backstories of each of the spans along the route. And perhaps they can spare a thought for famed Boston parks designer Frederick Law Olmsted, who would have celebrated his 200th birthday this year.

The conservancy notes that the bridges featured on the route are subject to change, so be sure to check their website for any updates before heading out on

WHEN: February 1 – March 30

TIMES: Dusk – 9 p.m., daily

WHERE: For now: Charlesgate Park Trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall; Liff Park Bridges in the Back Bay Fens; the Chapel Street and Bridle footbridges and Longwood Avenue Bridge in Riverway Park; The Leverett Pond and Wards Pond footbridges in Olmsted Park; and the Ellicott Arch in Franklin Park.

Learn more at emeraldnecklace.org.