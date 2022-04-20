All the Local Talent Taking the Stage at Boston Calling 2022
If you want a taste of some music from right here in New England, here's who to check out.
When Boston Calling returns to Allston this year, they’ll be reviving a longstanding tradition: Giving local musicians a very big stage in their hometown.
That’ll be no different this time around, with about 20 performers on the bill with ties to New England. On the main stages, sharing billing with festival headliners Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes, and Metallica, you’ll find the likes of celebrated Boston rappers Oompa and Cliff Notez, alongside rising indie-pop star Frances Forever (a Melrose native) and Connecticut act Goose.
But if you want to check out the rest of the local acts, you can head over to a special new stage added this year, with a lineup dedicated entirely to featuring a dozen local musicians. The Tivoli Audio Orange Stage offers a slew of Massachusetts-based artists including Milford indie outfit Born Without Bones; Van Buren Records, a rap collective formed in Brockton; Boston Music Awards R&B Artist of the Year Miranda Rae; and Connecticut groove band Goose, among others.
Announcing the @TivoliAudio Orange Stage featuring 12 New England bands! Thank you to Tivoli Audio for making this possible, we’re pumped to have so many bands and artists with local ties performing at #BostonCalling this year! #livemusicisback #festivalseason #localbands pic.twitter.com/daEGBrpoRf
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) March 24, 2022
As always, the best way to get the true Boston Calling experience is not just to dance along to your faves, but to acquaint yourself with something new—maybe even some bands from your neck of the woods. So here’s a guide to the locals you’ll see this Memorial Day Weekend—. (Scroll to the bottom for the official Boston Calling Spotify playlist):