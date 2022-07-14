The Best of Boston Soirée Is Back

After a pandemic hiatus, our party celebrating all the Best of Boston winners returns.

Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter.



If you’ve spent the last month eagerly perusing our most recent Best of Boston issue but can’t quite decide which restaurant to try next, we’ve got great news for you. Our annual Best of Boston party, which has been on hiatus since 2020, is making a triumphant return this year. And more than 35 restaurants, including current winners, as well as some of our winners from 2020 and 2021 who didn’t get to celebrate with us, will be in attendance with snacks and small plates for you to try.

But sampling dishes from all of those wonderful places isn’t all you’ll have in store. The whole thing takes place in the Cruiseport and outside on the pier, so you can sip on one of your three included drinks while taking in a cool breeze from the water and listening to the smooth tunes of Vivian Luo, our Best of Boston winner for best street performer. You’ll also enjoy music from Young Love and the Thrills, our current winner for the best wedding band around town, if you feel like doing a little dancing. Drinks will be provided by seven different cocktail bars, with beer provided by Stella Artois and wine from Kim Crawford.

More of a VIP type? In that case, you’ll get early access to the event at 5:30 p.m., as well as access to the VIP lounge, where you can stop by the private bar and hang out with chefs from winners Contessa and Bar Volpe. It all goes down next Wednesday, July 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. See you there?

$150 general admission, $185 VIP, 5:30 p.m. VIP entrance, 6:30 p.m. general admission, July 20, Flynn Cruiseport Boston, 1 Black Falcon Ave., see bostonmagazine.com for tickets.