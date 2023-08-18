New Charlestown Entertainment Venue Urban Wild Has a Little Bit of Everything, Plus Giant Cocktails

Head down the rabbit hole at this wonderland of bowling, live music, bocce, comfort food, and more.

Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter.

A large-format cocktail served in a cooler and topped with colorful bendy straws and a rainbow lollipop might just be the least surprising thing about Charlestown’s newest entertainment destination, Urban Wild. It’s a restaurant, beer garden, bowling alley, music venue, and outdoor game space all in one—and alongside its multifaceted options for having fun, the venue offers a full-service selection of elevated bar food and extravagant drinks. It’s from the team behind Tradesman, a meticulously designed local group of coffee shops and lounges with a downtown location known for decadent croissants. Tradesman’s Charlestown location is at Hood Park, which is also Urban Wild’s home.

Entering Urban Wild through an Alice-in-Wonderland-inspired tunnel, it’s clear you’re in for an experience. On the bowling front, there are high-tech lanes, rental shoes designed by local streetwear company Concepts, and luxurious club-style seating. Settle in for a few frames while sipping an espresso martini—made with Tradesman coffee, of course—and snacking on playful plates like a spicy Nashville chicken sandwich or brewhouse-style jumbo pretzel. Or head over to the casual indoor-outdoor area for lawn games like bocce, shuffleboard, and—here’s more of that Wonderland inspiration—croquet. (Is 2023 the year of Alice in Wonderland nightlife?) Even the bar seating provides extra fun with Mario Kart available to play on the main television.

There’s also live music coming soon, planned for every Friday through Sunday. “We wanted [Urban Wild] to be something you can come back to every night and do something different,” says Katie Lofstrom, events and marketing manager for the venue. “You could finish bowling, go to another one of the areas, and have a whole night—you can’t get bored easily.”

While the various forms of entertainment take center stage, there’s plenty of fun in the food menu, too. House-made tortilla chips (covered with lime juice and sprinkled with Tajín) pair well with the corn elote dip, while the crispy pepperoni flatbread will satisfy the pickiest of eaters. “Condiment queens,” as Lofstrom describes the chaotic dippers among us, will want to dive into Urban Wild’s extensive sauce options—lime crema; pickle-juice burger sauce; a honey mustard, barbecue, and ranch blend called U Wild; and more—to level up any of the comfort food selections. And save room for dessert—namely the Instagram-friendly Queen’s Cake, a double-layer, birthday-cake-sized treat.

“We want it to be the same thing for the restaurant menu as it is for the venue,” Lofstrom says. “There’s a little bit everything and something for everyone.”

Urban Wild welcomes all ages until 7 p.m., switching to 21+ for the rest of the night. Watch for the launch of country-music-themed brunch service and a stacked live music schedule this fall.

100 Hood Park Dr., Charlestown, Boston, urbanwildboston.com.

Visit our Ultimate Guide to Boston Restaurant Openings, Summer 2023, to learn more about other exciting new openings this season.