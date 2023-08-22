Four Art and Design Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List

Transforming the common kitchen, celebrating a century of Avedon, and Nina Farmer’s enduring interiors.

Uncommon Kitchens: A Revolutionary Approach to the Most Popular Room in the House, by Sophie Donelson

The kitchen is synonymous with the heart of a home—and for good reason. It’s where family meals are made with love and party guests congregate when we celebrate. The past few years have made this space more important than ever, and Uncommon Kitchens (penned by Sophie Donelson, former editor in chief of House Beautiful) provides plenty of tips to make the most of it. Offering insights for both small and large makeovers, this book features innovative advice from designers, design experts, DIYers, and Instagram influencers to revolutionize what’s tried and true into something new with an eclectic and creative mix of vibrant colors, furnishings, styles, and layouts.

Out 5/1/23, $40, Abrams.

Avedon 100, by Derek Blasberg, Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, and Jake Skeets

What defines an icon? In the case of photographer Richard Avedon, that’s easy—create a singular style and innovative work that has stood the test of time. It’s safe to say that after a century, Avedon’s enduring influence on visual culture worldwide remains stronger than ever. Case in point is this catalog published to coincide with the titular exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in New York City celebrating the 100th anniversary of his birth. It’s a testament to his diverse legacy with striking visuals selected by more than a hundred renowned artists, designers, musicians, fashion luminaries, and other VIPs who reveal the effect Avedon and his images have had on their lives.

Out 9/5/23, $100, Gagosian/Rizzoli.

Timeless by Design: Designing Rooms with Comfort, Style, and aSense of History,by Nina Farmer, with Andrew Sessa

Award-winning designer and Boston resident Nina Farmer has made a name for herself by designing exceptional interiors. Her sophisticated eye and thoughtful design have resulted in timeless spaces synonymous with elegance and comfort. This tome highlights her gift for seamlessly and stylishly reimagining century-old dwellings into more modern homes by combining classic with contemporary. Featuring nine projects—including a midcentury-inspired bungalow on Martha’s Vineyard and the designer’s own digs, an 1850s Federal-style brownstone in Beacon Hill—Farmer offers unique insights into her design solutions. Readers will also enjoy several informative essays detailing aspects of the designer’s look, such as how to create a sense of place and the benefits of travel.

Out 9/19/23, $50, Rizzoli.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Fall 2023 issue, with the headline, “By the Book.”