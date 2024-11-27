Singer Alisan Porter, Worcester Native and “Voice” Winner, Returns Home

The Masked Singer coach checks in ahead of her upcoming Gloucester show.

Life has been a rollercoaster ride for Alisan Porter since she first captured hearts on The Voice in 2016. The Worcester native became a contestant on season 10 of the hit show, where her rendition of Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” turned the heads, or should we say chairs, of all four coaches—Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Pharrell Williams—and earned her a spot on Team Christina. Ultimately, Porter claimed the coveted title of Season 10 champion, becoming the first woman artist to win the show under a woman coach.

Since her Voice victory, Porter briefly has returned to Broadway, navigated the challenges of divorce, and most recently, completed her fourth season as a coach on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Now, she’s embarking on a new chapter with the release of her latest album, The Ride, a deeply personal exploration of heartbreak, finding love again, and motherhood.

Ahead of her upcoming November 30 show at The Cut in Gloucester, we caught up with Porter to discuss her latest album, her career journey, and more.

The following interview has been edited and condensed.

Winning The Voice in 2016 must have been a whirlwind ride. How has that experience changed your life and career trajectory?

The Voice gave me the ability to grow as an artist and be back in the public eye. It also gave me the opportunity to try so many different types of songs and then really lean into what I truly was as an artist.

What was it like to work so closely with Christina Aguilera as your coach?

She is a legend. She made me feel like I could grow as a singer in a way I was maybe too afraid to try on my own. I adore her.

From an Instagram post you describe your new album as “the story of me and my bff music.” Can you go into further detail about the specific themes and emotions the album explores, as well as your songwriting process?

The Ride is really the story of my life—it’s me, it’s the rollercoaster of my journey. Every song is like a different piece of my personality. “Rivers Dry” is like my conscience, whereas “The Ride” is my drive. “Meant For Me” is me as a wife and mom. “Bleedin’” as someone who’s been heartbroken. I tried to cover it all. A lot of the ideas for these songs came in the middle of the night—out of a dead sleep. Then I would take those ideas to my collaborators.

Tell me more about the song titled “Nothing’s Broken,” which you said is one of your favorites from the record. It’s incredibly moving.

It sat in the archives for a long time. I wrote it with Drew McKeon, my longtime pal and co-writer. It’s really about finding the one; about leaning in to trusting love and finding your other half.

You and Adam Lambert have a long-standing friendship. How has your relationship evolved over the years, and what do you admire most about him as a person and an artist?

He is always challenging himself. Never settling. Always trying new things. I’m so proud of him always. We came up together in such special shows and have made so many memories over the years. He is always there for a long phone call and a Kiki.

Social media has become a powerful tool for artists to connect with fans and build their careers. If you had access to social media at the beginning of your career, how do you think it would have impacted your journey?

I’m so glad I didn’t, haha. It’s a scary place and I’m glad I was an established human before I showed the world who I was.

As a Worcester native, what are your favorite local spots and memories from growing up in the area, and what are your plans for your upcoming show at The Cut in Gloucester?

Oh man. Well, of course my grandmother’s dance studio, Charlotte Klein Dance Centers, is where I spent the most time. Bushel and a peck, el basha! So many fun times there. I’m so excited to see family and friends and be in the beautiful east during fall.

Do you have a special set list for the show? Will perhaps “Blue Bayou” or other Voice covers make a comeback?

I’m always throwing little Voice moments in my set. I’m sure you’ll hear a “Blue Bayou” or two!

As we approach Thanksgiving, what are you most grateful for in your life right now?

My incredible family. Husband and beautiful three kids. And of course my chickens and dogs.

Alisan Porter will perform on November 30 at The Cut, 177 Main St, Gloucester. Tickets on sale at thecutlive.showare.com