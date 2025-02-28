Six Art and Design Books for Your Spring 2025 Reading List

Aerin Lauder’s life among beautiful blooms, weaving through the style of Nantucket looms, a look at the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright, and more.

Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter.

This article is from the spring 2025 issue of Boston Home. Sign up here to receive a subscription.

Cartier: Nature Sauvage: High Jewelry and Precious Objects, by François Chaille and Hélène Bouillon When you think about companies that are considered forces of nature, Cartier definitely comes to mind in the high-end jewelry space—and for good reason. A brand renowned for exceptional quality and stunning designs, this elegant volume captures some of the sparkling allure that Cartier’s vibrant gems possess with wild examples of craftsmanship ranging from the iconic panther to snakes and birds. Some of the jewels appear in sculptural form or in motion; some are mysterious, imaginary, or evocative; others are expressive, luxuriant, and even flamboyant. Each tells the unique tale of their creation, inspiration, and evolution for readers to explore.

$115, Flammarion. Aerin Lauder: Living with Flowers, by Aerin Lauder Oscar Wilde once said, “A flower blossoms for its own joy,” but of course, we also know how much happiness each one brings to us. So who better to provide a guide for living among florals than Aerin Lauder, whose prowess as a stylish hostess is highly regarded. Sharing insights on how to integrate beautiful blooms into our abodes, whether for décor or entertaining, everyday life or special occasions, Lauder demonstrates creative ways to use fresh bouquets and single stems as well as flower-patterned fabrics, tabletop collections, and wallcoverings. As readers accompany her on a journey throughout her homes, the author reveals tips and tricks for designing with florals to make surroundings inviting while seamlessly combining contemporary elegance and traditional luxury.

$60, Rizzoli. Nantucket Looms: A Legacy of Style, by Nantucket Looms, with Linda Jane Holden How does one define the essence of style? Peek inside the impressive history and influence of Nantucket Looms, and you’ll get an inkling. Recognized across the globe for signature interiors imbued with its namesake’s maritime aesthetic and history, the company designs unique, high-quality handwoven textiles, artisanal furniture, and regional art that plenty of tastemakers revere. While its store opened in 1968—appealing at the time to societal icons such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Bunny Mellon—Nantucket Looms also launched an interior design studio in 1998 to additional acclaim that continues today. This book focuses on recent residences adorned with the company’s comfortably elegant approach.

$57.50, Rizzoli.

Frank Lloyd Wright, by Robert McCarter What’s the first name that comes to mind when you think of premier American architects? If you said Frank Lloyd Wright, you’re not alone: This celebrated 20th-century master of contemporary architecture has a vast body of work beloved by many. Chronicled in this comprehensive collection, the author delves into Wright’s oeuvre with an insightful look at materials, the relationship of structure to construction, and the landscapes in which his designs reside. This new edition has been updated and revised to provide a detailed account of the architect’s personal and professional life. It includes archival drawings, specially commissioned photographs, and a list of his buildings and projects amassed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Archives. $150, Phaidon. Glorious Gardens: Private Edens of the World’s Leading Interior Designers, by Dara Caponigro Gardens are considered an exquisite accessory to any home’s landscape, and for interior designers, these verdant spaces provide another chance to showcase their impeccable style both indoors and out. The compilation features several globally revered design pros, their introspective stories, and beautiful photographs of the exterior oases they’ve created. From Michelle Nussbaumer’s enchanting sanctuary in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to Veere Grenney’s exquisite retreat in Tangier, Morocco—as well as outdoor spaces from the United States and Scotland (among others)—the gorgeous gardens featured each mirror the innovative design approaches of their owners, who also find a cornucopia of inspiration in their creations. $74.95, Monacelli. What We Keep: Advice from Artists and Designers on Living with the Things You Love, by Jean Lin Home is where the heart is, and the items we choose to fill it with breathe life into the spaces we inhabit. Consequently, when homeowners find treasures they adore, they want to keep what captivates them. Whether one is new to collecting or it’s an ongoing obsession, the question remains: How do you curate what you’ve amassed and display those objects in the best light? This book offers some answers with insights from the author and several artistic visionaries and makers working in a range of disciplines, including architect Worrell Yeung and ceramicist Stephanie Shih. Studio visits, styling ideas, and informative guides on materials are all part of the chapters, which result in an inspiring education for homeowners.

$40, Abrams.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Spring 2025 issue, with the headline, “By the Book.”