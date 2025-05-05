Keith Lockhart Is Still Working on His “Death Face” After 30 Years

The conductor celebrates his third decade with the Boston Pops exactly as you'd expect—by throwing a yearlong bash that kicks off this month.

Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart has partied with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family, shared the stage with everyone from Steven Tyler to Mayor Michelle Wu, and received two Grammy nominations for his work. Yet if you ask him what people might be most surprised to learn about him, it’s that he’s actually an introvert. “People say, ‘Well, you perform in front of all those people,’ but it’s much easier for me to perform in front of 100,000 people than it is for me to maintain a conversation at a cocktail party,” he says. Lockhart certainly has enough reps under his belt: The maestro will celebrate his 30th anniversary with the Pops when it kicks off its spring season on May 8, with an opening night featuring Wicked star Cynthia Erivo. But before that, we sat down with the second-longest-serving Pops conductor to talk legacies, the physical demands of his job, and his infamous “death face.”

What’s the thing that’s changed the most in 30 years?

Pretty much the entire cultural landscape. The ways that we consume entertainment, that we consume cultural information, and how information about those things is disseminated. My favorite story for this, which is true, although it makes me sound like an old man, is that when I came to Boston, I didn’t have an email address or a cell phone. And it was not weird that I didn’t have those things. But starting about five years after I got here and continuing today is that live performing arts have been waging a constant battle to remind people, or prove to people, that nothing beats experiencing cultural things in a community. And I think that’s a battle worth fighting.

Are you still making musical discoveries?

Yes! Not with “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” but the interesting thing about the Pops has always been the variety and the lack of constraint as to what is acceptable material. It gives you opportunities. A good example would be last November when we did our Día de Muertos concert. I admit that I was one of the people who said, “This doesn’t sound like a good idea,” not for any disrespect for the holiday or for Mexican culture, but because we’re not known for having a huge Mexican community here, and even if we did, we’re not known for being able to reach into the community and help them find us. But I was wrong on both counts. It was fascinating music, and we featured a couple of local Mexican artists who were outstanding, like an all-female mariachi band. And we had a full house.

What do you listen to in your car or at home?

This is the most boring answer ever. I don’t listen to music in the background. I can’t do it. If it’s soft, I keep trying to hear what it is, and if it’s loud, it honestly just makes my skin crawl. I’m fine with loud music when I’m actually part of the cause. But when I’m in the car by myself, it’s a lot of NPR. You can’t listen to beautiful classical music in the car anyway, because the environment isn’t quiet enough to hear the incredible dynamic range. And when my wife, Emiley, is in the car, it’s a lot of classic rock and Whitney Houston, et cetera.

Do you consider yourself a Bostonian at this point?

Yeah. I don’t know if Bostonians would consider me a Bostonian. I may need to be dead for a while before that happens. But I’ve now lived here almost half of my life, and there’s no other place where I’ve lived longer, even Poughkeepsie, which I left when I was 17. And I’m not scared to drive here, at least not any more than any reasonable human being should be.

Beethoven is the only name carved into the proscenium arch at Symphony Hall because they’ve never been able to agree on who else belongs up there. If they came to you and said, “You get to put another name up there,” whose would it be?

Probably Mahler.