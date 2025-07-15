You already know the New England Aquarium is a magnificent field-trip destination, but did you also know it’s the city’s most exclusive senior living community? The evidence: In March, the storied nonprofit announced a brand-new “retirement home” island for its geriatric penguins, complete with orthopedic mats, ramps, and acupuncture treatments. More recently, harbor-seal half-sisters Amelia and Trumpet turned 40, surpassing their life expectancies by an astonishing 15 years. To celebrate (and for our Best of Boston issue), we attended the birthday party for the Boston-born siblings and can confirm: Premium healthcare and waterfront real estate really do make all the difference.

11 a.m. Amelia swims underwater in her 42,000-gallon home, a rhomboid-shaped public exhibit outside the Aquarium entrance. Trumpet glides by belly-up, steering with her fore flippers. From outside the tank’s glass walls, you can easily tell the siblings apart: Amelia’s left eye was removed due to prolonged corneal inflammation, while Trumpet’s furry stomach displays spots.

11:10 a.m. It’s Amelia’s 40th birthday, and Trumpet’s is in 10 days. Six marine-mammal trainers emerge on the habitat’s rock shoulder, carrying handmade birthday posters and buckets of raw fish. “Holy Mackerel! Trumpet and Amelia are 40!” one sign proclaims. The human caregivers beam like proud parents.