The New England Aquarium Is a World-Class Retirement Home Now
Yes, we attended a seal birthday party, and yes, it was delightful.
You already know the New England Aquarium is a magnificent field-trip destination, but did you also know it’s the city’s most exclusive senior living community? The evidence: In March, the storied nonprofit announced a brand-new “retirement home” island for its geriatric penguins, complete with orthopedic mats, ramps, and acupuncture treatments. More recently, harbor-seal half-sisters Amelia and Trumpet turned 40, surpassing their life expectancies by an astonishing 15 years. To celebrate (and for our Best of Boston issue), we attended the birthday party for the Boston-born siblings and can confirm: Premium healthcare and waterfront real estate really do make all the difference.
11 a.m. Amelia swims underwater in her 42,000-gallon home, a rhomboid-shaped public exhibit outside the Aquarium entrance. Trumpet glides by belly-up, steering with her fore flippers. From outside the tank’s glass walls, you can easily tell the siblings apart: Amelia’s left eye was removed due to prolonged corneal inflammation, while Trumpet’s furry stomach displays spots.
11:10 a.m. It’s Amelia’s 40th birthday, and Trumpet’s is in 10 days. Six marine-mammal trainers emerge on the habitat’s rock shoulder, carrying handmade birthday posters and buckets of raw fish. “Holy Mackerel! Trumpet and Amelia are 40!” one sign proclaims. The human caregivers beam like proud parents.
11:15 a.m. Amelia and Trumpet nose up to the trainers, who beckon with hand signals and recognizable objects. “It’s like harbor-seal sign language,” explains trainer Alainna Chretien to the 100 or so spectators. Prompted, the sisters crane their necks and share a kiss. They twirl. Amelia waves her flipper. Trumpet splashes side-to-side like she’s dancing. Their reward? Fistfuls of tossed fish.
11:29 a.m. Roughly 60 Aquarium associates line up and sing the girls “Happy Birthday.”
11:37 a.m. Inside the tank, it’s time for dessert. “We made ice blocks and put different fish inside,” Chretien explained, noting that these saltwater creatures get hydration from food. The seals also received a “cake,” or a tray of iced Jell-O flowers, hearts, and letters that spell out “Happy 40th, Amelia and Trumpet.” Trumpet bellies up to the float and sucks up two gelatin hearts. There’s an audible Awww.
12 p.m. The party guests disperse. On the plaza, three elementary-age boys play football with a harbor-seal stuffie from the gift shop. Amelia floats by them, unfazed. For one of the longest-living harbor seals in human care, it’s already been a very good day.
New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Downtown, Boston, neaq.org
This story first ran in the print edition of Boston’s July 2025 issue, as part of the Best of Boston: Arts & Entertainment package.