Stackable Bracelets, and Five Other Things Kelly Brabants Is Dreaming About This Month

The fitness and athleisure guru, who’s getting ready to launch a new Back Bay pop-up, shares her must list for a sizzling summer.

1. THE JEWELRY

“I’m a true believer in manifestation and protecting your energy. This stack is what that’s all about. I could see myself wearing them by the pool or the beach.”

“Trust the Process” rhodochrosite, rainbow tourmaline, and peridot bracelet stack, $212, My Metaphysical Maven.

2. THE TOP

“I’d wear this breezy tank for a night out on Tuscan Kitchen’s Seaport patio.”

WeWoreWhat cropped tank, $49, LIT Boutique.

3. THE DRINK

“I got the idea for my new line of vitamin-infused energy drinks during quarantine. This flavor embodies the Brazilian culture; everywhere you go you can get passion-fruit juice.”

BBB Vitamina Passion Fruit, $48 for 30 sticks, Body by Brabants.

4. THE SHORTS

“Every girl needs a pair of black bike shorts. I’m going down the Cape in a few weeks and I’ll probably pack, like, three pairs.”

Croco-skin shorts, $55, Booty by Brabants.

5. THE BEAUTY FIND

“If I’m wearing a bikini or doing a photo shoot, I’ll lather this all over. It gives my body a nice glow.”

“Peau de Soie” Honeysilk Body Oil, $45, Soyier.

6. THE JEANS

“These are lighter-weight and comfortable—plus, they make your butt look amazing.”

Moussy Vintage hand-distressed jeans, $360, Injeanious.