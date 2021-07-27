Stackable Bracelets, and Five Other Things Kelly Brabants Is Dreaming About This Month
The fitness and athleisure guru, who’s getting ready to launch a new Back Bay pop-up, shares her must list for a sizzling summer.
1. THE JEWELRY
“I’m a true believer in manifestation and protecting your energy. This stack is what that’s all about. I could see myself wearing them by the pool or the beach.”
“Trust the Process” rhodochrosite, rainbow tourmaline, and peridot bracelet stack, $212, My Metaphysical Maven.
2. THE TOP
“I’d wear this breezy tank for a night out on Tuscan Kitchen’s Seaport patio.”
WeWoreWhat cropped tank, $49, LIT Boutique.
3. THE DRINK
“I got the idea for my new line of vitamin-infused energy drinks during quarantine. This flavor embodies the Brazilian culture; everywhere you go you can get passion-fruit juice.”
BBB Vitamina Passion Fruit, $48 for 30 sticks, Body by Brabants.
4. THE SHORTS
“Every girl needs a pair of black bike shorts. I’m going down the Cape in a few weeks and I’ll probably pack, like, three pairs.”
Croco-skin shorts, $55, Booty by Brabants.
5. THE BEAUTY FIND
“If I’m wearing a bikini or doing a photo shoot, I’ll lather this all over. It gives my body a nice glow.”
“Peau de Soie” Honeysilk Body Oil, $45, Soyier.
6. THE JEANS
“These are lighter-weight and comfortable—plus, they make your butt look amazing.”
Moussy Vintage hand-distressed jeans, $360, Injeanious.