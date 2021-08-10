Shopping

Sweet Sloops, and Five Other Treats Meredith Melling Is Craving This Month

The La Ligne cofounder and former Vogue editor, who spends summers with family on the Vineyard, shares the six things she seeks out in her home state.

By ·

Photo by Jason McDonald

1. The Necklace

Courtesy photo

“Mckenzie Liautaud made me a fabulous face mask during COVID, and I also love this beautiful piece of jewelry.”

Sapphire-and-pearl necklace, $525, Mckenzie Liautaud. 

2. The Treat

Courtesy photo

“Even though I’m an adult, my mom still makes me a Christmas stocking, and I always find these sailboat-shaped almond toffees in there.”

Twelve-piece “Sweet Sloops” gable box, $11.75, Harbor Sweets.

3. The Book

Courtesy photo

“As a student at Tufts, I would always go into Harvard Square for dinner and the bookstore. Flash forward to today: Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson, was a book I read last summer, and it had a huge impact.”

$32, Harvard Book Store. 

4. The Pullover

Courtesy photo

“It’s not been the best beach weather here in Chilmark, so I like having the versatility of a sweater that looks great over jeans or a dress.”

“Bastien” sweater, $295, La Ligne. 

5. The Home Ware

Courtesy photo

“This pot is a way to keep a piece of Boston with me in my New York City roof garden.”

Guy Wolff 10-pound planter, $90, Gift at the Gardner. 

6. The Sandals

Courtesy photo

“Growing up, Alan Bilzerian was the place I could go to see edgy fashion. These shoes, available there now, are chic and functional.”

Birkenstock x Rick Owens “Arizona” sandals, $435, Alan Bilzerian. 

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Boston’s Famed Skinny House Is Back on the Market

  2. Chef Jen Royle Will Cook, Say, Tweet, and Do Anything She Likes

  3. The Shark Attack That Changed Cape Cod Forever

  4. 23 Reasons to Visit the Cape and Islands All Summer Long

  5. Women, Weed, and Sex: What You Need to Know

  6. Two Immersive Van Gogh Exhibitions Are Coming to Boston

  7. The Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine