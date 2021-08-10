Sweet Sloops, and Five Other Treats Meredith Melling Is Craving This Month

The La Ligne cofounder and former Vogue editor, who spends summers with family on the Vineyard, shares the six things she seeks out in her home state.

1. The Necklace

“Mckenzie Liautaud made me a fabulous face mask during COVID, and I also love this beautiful piece of jewelry.”

Sapphire-and-pearl necklace, $525, Mckenzie Liautaud.

2. The Treat

“Even though I’m an adult, my mom still makes me a Christmas stocking, and I always find these sailboat-shaped almond toffees in there.”

Twelve-piece “Sweet Sloops” gable box, $11.75, Harbor Sweets.

3. The Book

“As a student at Tufts, I would always go into Harvard Square for dinner and the bookstore. Flash forward to today: Caste, by Isabel Wilkerson, was a book I read last summer, and it had a huge impact.”

$32, Harvard Book Store.

4. The Pullover

“It’s not been the best beach weather here in Chilmark, so I like having the versatility of a sweater that looks great over jeans or a dress.”

“Bastien” sweater, $295, La Ligne.

5. The Home Ware

“This pot is a way to keep a piece of Boston with me in my New York City roof garden.”

Guy Wolff 10-pound planter, $90, Gift at the Gardner.

6. The Sandals

“Growing up, Alan Bilzerian was the place I could go to see edgy fashion. These shoes, available there now, are chic and functional.”

Birkenstock x Rick Owens “Arizona” sandals, $435, Alan Bilzerian.