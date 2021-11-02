Find Perfectly Put-together Pieces at Zadig & Voltaire’s First Boston Store

The hip Parisian fashion house Zadig & Voltaire brings its très-chic style to Copley Place.

When you hear the term “French style,” what comes to mind? If you think of striped shirts and berets, you surely haven’t paid a visit to Zadig & Voltaire’s new Boston store. The Parisian brand, which touched down in Copley Place a few weeks ago, specializes in the sort of effortlessly cool looks that are always appealing, with statement pieces that make it easy to pull something out of your closet and have it be just right for any occasion.

Launched nearly 25 years ago by Thierry Gillier, the great-grandson of Lacoste cofounder André Gillier, the boho-chic ready-to-wear brand blends the masculine and feminine with the elegant and everyday. Don’t expect to find the over-the-top luxury of Louis Vuitton or even the aspirational glamour of Dior here—just perfectly put-together pieces (think: leather jackets and cashmere sweaters practically made for our cold winters) for men, women, and even kids.

With a clean aesthetic that lets the fashion do the talking, the brand’s first Boston store is just as sophisticated as the clothing and accessories—and jam-packed with covetable items. Don’t miss the luscious men’s “Loyd” shearling jacket ($2,198), which actually has us looking forward to winter; the slinky satin “Rity” dress ($498), ideal for holiday-party hopping; and the new “Le Cecilia” bag ($698). Designed and named after Zadig artistic director Cécilia Bönström, the sleek new purse can be worn over the shoulder, across the body, or in your hand—in other words, it has that French “it” factor that can take you from morning to night any day of the week. You’ll be air-kissing your friends on both cheeks in no time.

Things We Love

1. “Visko Jac Leo” acetate-blend blazer, $698.

2. “Tilan” silk-Lurex blouse, $458.

3. “Poete” gold-foil goatskin pants, $1,098.