Six Things Gretta Luxe’s Gretta Monahan Is Loving This Month

Fresh off a facelift of her namesake boutique, Wellesley’s Gretta Luxe, the fashion and beauty guru shares a few of her favorite finds.

1. The shoes

“Everyone needs one statement boot for fall, and these make quite the entrance!”

Paris Texas “Mama” wide-calf leather stiletto boots, $880, Gretta Luxe.

2. The bowl

“We have two poodles at home—why not have beautiful ceramics for them? This handpainted piece is made by the talented Michele Quan.”

MQuan Studio stoneware dog bowl, $230, Covet + Lou.

3. The book

“I just finished this really powerful book, about two families on separate sides of an issue who share a lot more in common than they think.”

What’s Mine and Yours, by Naima Coster, $28, Wellesley Books.

4. The showpiece

“Created by master glaziers in Milan, this piece can be used as a water pitcher for dinner parties, or as a striking vase.”

Ichendorf “Tequila Sunrise” glass jug, $140, December Thieves Next Door.

5. The beauty find

“We spend a lot of time on our hair, but often neglect our scalp. This product detoxifies while also conditioning.”

Virtue Labs exfoliating scalp treatment, $46, Grettacole.

6. The party must-have

“Whenever I’m entertaining, I always make sure to stop by Wasik’s for a cheese board. The selection is the best in the area.”

Small cheese board, $125, Wasik’s Cheese Shop.