Tiffany & Co.’s New Concept Boutique Debuts in Copley Place

Now under the ownership of LVMH, Tiffany & Co. unveils its first reimagined boutique. And it’s right in our own backyard.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Sometimes, a store is more than a store. You know, like how Tom Brady isn’t just a football player, he’s the GOAT. Tiffany & Co. is sort of along those lines (though perhaps not quite as Herculean). What started in 1837 as a shop for stationery, fine goods, and later jewelry evolved into an international icon: the temple of gems, the king of diamonds. So it’s all the more special that, this month, Boston has the honor of being the very first American city to debut Tiffany’s new concept boutique, right here in Copley Place.

Part of a rebranding effort by luxury-goods giant LVMH, which bought the company for a whopping $15.8 billion in January 2021, the reimagined 5,030-square-foot space invites clients to immerse themselves in grandeur with plush carpeting, a twinkling custom Lasvit chandelier, and more than 2,000 hand-painted magnolias streaming from the ceiling. But the real draw, naturally, is the bling. Swoon-worthy wedding rings, for instance, bring soon-to-be hitched couples to the Love & Engagement zone, while newer designs—such as a diamond-studded, yellow-gold bangle featuring Tiffany’s signature knot motif that’ll set you back a cool $20,000—elicit oohs and ahs in the Discovery room.

The sparklers don’t end there. In the spirit of celebration, the boutique is showcasing Tiffany’s ultra-glamorous Blue Book Collection, combining legendary designer Jean Schlumberger’s artistic masterpieces with the brand’s most decadent “High Jewelry” pendants, brooches, rings, and more—all of which you can purchase, of course.

The new space, in effect, aims to evoke an experience as extraordinary as, say, a Tiffany gem. “What sets Tiffany’s jewelry apart,” chief gemologist Victoria Reynolds says, “is that for over 183 years it has inspired people to dream.” Shine on.

Things We Love

1. Platinum ring with tourmaline and diamonds, price upon request.

2. Jean Schlumberger “Bird on a Rock” 18-karat-yellow-gold-and-platinum cuff links with diamonds, price upon request.

3. Wood pool triangle and ball set, $2,000.