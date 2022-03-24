Six New Products to Add CBD into Your Skin Care Routine

Skin care’s buzziest ingredient leads the charge in these CBD-centric products.

1. Highline Wellness CBD Eye Balm

Known for its gummies and oils, Manhattan-based Highline Wellness has been a lauded name in the CBD market since 2019. And the brand’s first foray into skin care is just as well-loved. Highline’s collab with influencer Alyssa Lynch bore an all-natural eye balm that treats dark circles with lemon oil and moisturizes with shea butter—a truly elevated remedy, indeed.

$29, Neiman Marcus.

2. Kövo Essentials Turmeric + CBD Gel Mask

On the skin’s surface, millions of bacteria work together to defend your immune system. This CBD-rich mask helps keep that system in check, calling on probiotic extracts to ward off bad bacteria and keep your skin balanced, while employing plant-based ingredients like Turmeric to brighten and detoxify your complexion. Sign us up.

$42, Bloomingdale’s.

3. Herbivore Botanicals “Emerald” CBD Cleansing Soap Bar

Dry skin and redness from frequent handwashing is a problem we can all relate to. The solution? A face and body soap that harnesses the anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD into one nourishing lather. Chock-full of pore-clarifying Kaolin clay and hemp-seed oil,

it also doubles as a cleanser that’s mild enough for everyday use on sensitive skin.

$14, Credo.

4. Beboe Therapies High Potency CBD Serum

The skin-care line from decidedly sophisticated cannabis brand Beboe contains no psychoactive compounds. Even so, its high-potency serum has some heightened impact—like reduced blemishes and increased elasticity and collagen production, not to mention its quadruple-threat status as a hydrator, serum, primer, and highlighter.

$59, Bluemercury.

5. Truly “Unicorn” CBD Whipped Body Butter

How do you improve a product that’s already a cult favorite? Add CBD. That worked, at least, for the team behind vegan beauty company Truly (whose tush-tightening “butt polish” went viral on TikTok). It turns out that packing their candy-colored body butter with 300 milligrams of CBD only strengthens its power, healing stressed-out skin with ease.

$35, Ulta Beauty.

6. Ellis Brooklyn “Marvelous” CBD Massage and Body Oil

You don’t need the hands of an expert masseuse to enjoy the calming effects of this brand’s massage oil. Restorative CBD and antioxidant-rich, maritime-pine-bark extract make for a dynamic duo, relieving aches and pains while almond oil hydrates the skin without leaving you feeling greasy.

$65, Sephora.