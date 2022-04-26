Injeanius’s Revamped Storefront Hits the Seaport

Denim-forward boutique Injeanius tries the Seaport on for size.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

When your normal size is too small, the next size up is too big, and every brand’s “skinny jean” is a different kind of skinny, it can be difficult to find the right pair of jeans. It’s the reason why Alison O’Brien opened her specialty denim boutique, Injeanius, when she was fresh out of business school in 2005. “You may be four different sizes in the same brand depending on the fabric,” O’Brien says. “But that’s where we come in.”

For 15 years, the boutique called the North End home, stocking everything from designer denim to chic tops and workday-ready dresses. Then, making the best of a terminated lease in 2020, O’Brien decided to move her store to a pop-up at the Current, a collection of mini storefronts on Seaport Boulevard. And after finding that her loyal customers were more than willing to take the extra stroll along the waterfront, she’s opted to settle in for good.

Debuting next month at the Seaport’s new European-inspired shopping hub, the Superette, Injeanius’s revamped 1,100-square-foot storefront will offer the personalized service and top-notch styling the boutique built its following on—with a few fresh touches. Working with Eastie-based interior designer Danielle Emond, O’Brien outfitted the storefront with a fully stocked terrazzo-topped “denim bar,” as well as a chandelier made of vine-like denim strips. A set of blue arches separates the fitting rooms from a lounge area featuring a curved velvet sofa. “The aim is to make the store feel very comfortable,” O’Brien says.

Of course, the store’s true anchor is its denim collection, which includes the likes of Mother Denim, Re/Done, and L’Agence. That’s not to mention Injeanius’s handful of brands incorporating sustainability into their manufacturing (see: AG Jeans, Agolde, and Citizens of Humanity), and all manner of other apparel. Overwhelmed by so many options? Fear not: There’s always an associate nearby to break down washes and cuts. “We want it to be interactive and collaborative,” O’Brien says. “We’re interested in building relationships and a community in the Seaport.”

Things we Love

1. Monica Nera “Maya” poplin-cotton top, $200.

2. Cleobella “Brynlee” mini leather fanny, $148.

3. Moussy Vintage “Perrysburg” cotton shorts, $235.