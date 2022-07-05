Six Things on Alyssa Mikiko Dipasquale’s Summer Hot List

On the heels of opening the city’s first sake bar, the Koji Club, the drinks maven shares her favorite scent, soap, and sandals.

1. The Soap

“For my weekly groceries, I visit Maruichi Japanese grocery store in Coolidge Corner. Keep an eye out for the foam hand soap that pumps out in a flower shape.”

Biore “Flower Stamp” soap, $12, Maruichi Japanese Food & Deli.

2. The Drinkware

“When we first launched the Koji Club, Abby and Eric Smallwood at Myrth created the perfect ochoko (sake cups) with us. Each is a joy to drink out of.”

$34, the Koji Club.

3. The Perfume

“My favorite summer sake is Miyakobijin yuzu sake. Lauren Friel, the owner of Rebel Rebel—where the Koji Club initially began as a pop-up—said it reminded her of the fragrance Terre d’ Hermès.

I have worn it ever since.”

$128 for 3.3 oz., Sephora.

4. The outfit

“Ilana Kohn’s jumpsuit silhouettes are feminine and flattering, and the materials are breezy but strong.”

“Chichi” cotton-denim coverall, $348, Ilana Kohn.

5. The Dessert

“I have a passion for ice cream. At OddFellows in Chestnut Hill, I take a pint of vanilla bean home to top with Grape-Nuts.”

$12.50 per pint, OddFellows.

6. The Sandals

“Birkenstocks are my go-to shoe from the first faux spring day through the fall (with cute Japanese socks from Tabio).”

“Arizona Essentials” sandals, $50, Nordstrom.