Boston Diamond Company Moves from Downtown Crossing to Newbury Street

Boston Diamond Company’s forthcoming showroom brings a little extra sparkle to Newbury Street.

For Stephanie Binder, opening a new Boston Diamond Company showroom in the Back Bay doesn’t just signify an important milestone in the evolution of her deep-rooted custom-jewelry business; it marks the achievement of a personal goal. “When I saw the opportunity to get onto Newbury Street—especially that first block right next to the world’s most luxurious and prominent jewelers, including Tiffany & Co., Cartier, and Richard Mille—it was really a dream for me,” she says.

Slated to open this month or next, pending the completion of renovations, the new boutique at 35 Newbury will replace Boston Diamond Company’s former location in Downtown Crossing. It will be larger than Binder’s previous store and will welcome guests with a host of inviting design features, including marble flooring, two fireplaces, and glittering chandeliers. “It’s more modern and intimate and what I would want if I walked into a jewelry store,” she says. “I want it to feel like a hotel—something that’s cozy and very luxurious.”

Of course, Binder’s selection of diamond-laden bling will surely go a long way in making the space feel luxurious, too. The owner—a second-generation gemologist who, following in the footsteps of her jeweler mother, returned to the biz around 2017 after a years-long stint in real estate—designs all of the pieces herself, complete with globally sourced diamonds in hues like pink and yellow. While Binder’s pre-made necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings will be available to purchase directly from the boutique’s cases, the designer especially loves customizing pieces for clients (to say nothing of her passion for dreaming up wholly bespoke baubles). “Jewelry has always been my calling,” says Binder, who has created sparklers for the likes of New England Patriot Damien Harris, among other notables. “Watching my mother work at a young age, what I learned to do best was listen. I really enjoy the process of working with customers and helping them figure out the best design for them.”