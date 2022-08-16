Five New Cape and Islands Boutiques to Shop Before Summer Ends

Wrap up another glorious summer by the sea with jaunts to these recently opened Cape and Islands boutiques.

For Women’s Clothing

Ashley Irene Boutique

Cheerfulness abounds at this Mashpee boutique, where bubblegum-pink walls feel as sunny as those nearby beaches you’ve been lounging on. But of course, it’s the store’s size-inclusive selection of women’s clothing and accessories that truly shines. Curated by CEO Ashley Dufresne, the stylish wares include everything from floral maxi dresses to denim jackets and seagrass totes. Need help choosing? Book a private 30-minute consultation with Dufresne herself, who’ll recommend pieces perfect for your style and body type.

16 North St., Mashpee, ashleyireneboutique.com.

For Dog Accessories

Puppy Play Ptown

The only road tripper in your Cape-bound carpool who didn’t complain about the traffic on Route 6? The dog. Reward your fur baby for his unwavering patience with a new custom collar, leash, or harness from Puppy Play, which opened its doors in April. Helmed by partners Eric Bomyea and Bill Martin, the shop—which also caters to human clients with belts, suspenders, and keychains—churns out bespoke dog accessories crafted from durable vegan leather. Swing by to choose from 22 vibrant colors; you and your four-legged friend are bound to love them all.

Whalers Wharf, 237 Commercial St., Provincetown.

For Athletic Apparel

Superar Strike

Whether you’re a budding gym rat looking to build healthier habits or a lifelong athlete who never misses a workout (even on vacation), we recommend a visit to this new Oak Bluffs store. Led by Jamaica-born founder Kedian West and co-owner, Chevar Gordon, Superar Strike features its own line of activewear (think sweat-banishing sports bras, leggings, tees, shorts, and compression tights) for both men and women. Don’t miss the company’s ultra-popular yoga onesie; engineered for maximum stretchiness, the contoured number fits like a glove.

24 Kennebec Ave., Oak Bluffs, 774-563-2647, superarstrike.com.

For Presents

MV Botiga

Need an extra-special host gift for that pal with the sweet beach house? At Edgartown’s MV Botiga—launched by Susanna Herlitz-Ferguson, owner of the popular MV Salads restaurant—you’ll find locally authored cookbooks, wooden cutting boards, printed tote bags, and cookies from Vineyard Haven–based Pie Chicks. Bonus points for the planned pop-up series, designed to introduce customers to other local businesses and artists.

15 Church St., Edgartown.

For Kids’ Clothing

Borobabi

This Nantucket newcomer makes easy work of embracing slow fashion for even the tiniest members of your sun-kissed squad. At the aptly named Borobabi, you can rent or buy new and pre-worn kids’ clothing, including onesies, rompers, and pajama sets—all decidedly adorable and responsibly made from natural fibers. When your little ones outgrow their duds, simply return the pieces for store credit so they can be re-homed or composted (and kept out of landfills). How’s that for sustainable?

18 Federal St., Nantucket, 508-680-1845, borobabi.com.