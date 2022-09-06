News

Fall Fashion 2022: Horsing Around

It's time to get playful in sky-high boots, single-breasted coats, and just a touch of tulle: Fall's equestrian-inspired looks fit right in on Concord's sprawling Arrowhead Farms.

Styling by Taylor Greeley/Ennis

Photographs by Karin Dailey

Hair and makeup by Amy Strozzi/Anchor Artists

Model: Mel De Los Santos and Veronika Gomeniouk/Maggie

Shot on location at Arrowhead Farms

On Veronika: Louiza Babouryan tulle top, $745, Louiza Babouryan tulle skirt, $845, Louiza Babouryan silk slipdress, $965, and Campomaggi leather studded belt, $510, all Matsu; L’Agence “Chamberlain” polyester blazer, $595, and Vince “Cabria” leather boots, $300, both Nordstrom Rack; gold-tone earrings, $45, Ralph Lauren.

On Veronika: Alexandre Blanc “Jewel” linen-silk jacket, $1,635, Ouimillie; Lauren Ralph Lauren cotton-spandex leggings, $90, Nordstrom Rack; Vanessa Bruno suede boots, $685, Dress Boston; Ralph Lauren gold-tone faux tortoise earrings and Burberry silk scarf, stylist’s own; horsehair whip, Sweet Clover Farm.

On Mel: Vintage velvet blazer, Pink Tartan cotton blouse, and Louise et Cie leather riding boots, stylist’s own; Rachel Comey checkered leg warmers, $225, Ouimillie; silk necktie, $14, ASOS; velvet riding hat, Sweet Clover Farm.

On Mel: Tulle skirt, $565, Matsu; vintage blazer, vintage leather belt, vintage silk neck scarf, leather riding boots, and leather gloves, stylist’s own.

On Veronika: Thebe Magugu cotton coat dress, $1,620, Ouimillie; suede boots, stylist’s own; velvet riding helmet, Sweet Clover Barn.

On Mel: Thebe Magugu pleated polyester dress, $835, Ouimillie; vintage silk scarf and vintage leather gloves, stylist’s own; croc-embossed leather boots, $1,295, Thom Solo.

On Veronika: Vintage Ralph Lauren wool-blend blazer, vintage Hermès silk scarf, and vintage leather gloves, stylist’s own; croc-embossed leather boots, $1,295, Thom Solo.

On Mel: Vanessa Bruno “Stella” cotton-blend knit dress, $465, Dress Boston; Dauphinette “Daisy” leather harness, $295, Ouimillie; Tatiana Loureiro leather boots, stylist’s own; Isabel Marant silver earrings, $460, Viola Lovely; Teo+NG “Etto” leather cuff, $140, December Thieves.

