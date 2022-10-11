Snag a New Timepiece at One of These Five Luxury Watch Shops

What makes Boston’s luxury watch scene tick? Well-stocked cases, rare treasures, and—in one case—an in-store cocktail bar.

Date & Time

A stone-topped bar and plush lounge furniture lend a relaxing vibe to this well-stocked Sudbury shop, which specializes in both watches and fine jewelry. Sip on a cocktail or a freshly brewed cup of coffee while you peruse the boutique’s Tudor and Rolex offerings, including new models like Rolex’s black-dialed “Yacht-Master” with 18-karat yellow gold. Like what you see, but want something more personalized? Finish your drink and ask the team about their engraving services—a sure-fire way to add a little extra flair to your new heirloom.

5 Concord Rd., Sudbury, 978-579-3002, dateandtimema.com.

Patek Philippe at Long’s Jewelers

If shopping for luxury timepieces in between lounging on a terrace with Back Bay views sounds like an ideal way to (ahem) pass the hours, you’re in luck. By early 2023, Long’s Jewelers will be debuting a two-story (and, eventually, roof-deck-equipped) showroom on Newbury Street, devoting its first floor exclusively to Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe. Stop in to shop the displays or learn more about the nearly 200-year-old brand, which counts standouts like a rose-gold, alligator-strapped model with diamonds among its many eye-catchers.

7 Newbury St., Boston, longsjewelers.com.

A. Lange & Söhne

It’s been a banner year for watch-showroom arrivals in Boston, and that certainly includes this German brand, which soft-opened in August and will be celebrating its grand opening next month. Laser-focused on craftsmanship (think: the brand’s signature hand-engraved floral pattern, among other artful finishing touches), A. Lange & Söhne offers an array of meticulously manufactured chronographs, calendar watches, moon-phase models, and more. One must-see? The water-resistant “Odysseus.” Available in titanium, stainless steel, and white gold, the sporty stunner even stands up to a long shower or laps in your gym’s indoor pool.

10 Newbury St., Boston, 617-279-4503, alange-soehne.com.

Tourneau

So you’re ready to invest in some serious wrist candy, but you’re not quite sure which makers and styles suit you best. Your safest bet? A trip to Tourneau, in Copley Place. Carrying beauts from the likes of Breitling, Panerai, and Omega, among several other top-tier watchmakers, the boutique makes it easy to compare designs and features before you go all-in on whatever timepiece you choose. Plus, with a variety of repair and restoration services available to you down the road, Tourneau also helps ensure your new treasure looks and functions perfectly long after you take it home.

Copley Place, Boston, 617-267-8463, tourneau.com.

Cartier

From the outside, this four-level Newbury Street boutique looks more like a posh townhouse than a jewelry store. But we’d expect nothing less from the A-list brand, which features a selection of watches as luxurious as its design-forward digs. Once you’re done admiring the custom toile fabrics and glittering chandelier, check out styles from classic collections, including the unisex Ballon Bleu de Cartier—accented with striking blue

cabochons.

28 Newbury St., Boston, 617-262-3300, cartier.com.