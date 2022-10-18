Sleek Boots, and Five More Things on Chuck Bass’s Fall Must List
The popular Newbury Street stylist puts down his scissors to share a few of his October go-tos.
1. The Boots
“Chelsea boots have been around for almost two centuries and have a timeless shape and design. I find this Saint Laurent pair comfortable to work in, and they look great with jeans.”
“Wyatt” leather Chelsea boots, $1,025, Saint Laurent.
2. The Suitcase
“The aluminum-shell suitcase from Away ensures all of my equipment is safe and organized for traveling.”
“Carry-On” aluminum suitcase, $645, Away.
3. The Haircare
“I apply this super-charged styling cream after I shampoo my hair and daily to control my curls. I use it on all my clients, too; it makes their hair feel like silk.”
Iles Formula “Curl Revive” styling serum, $115 for 16.9 oz., Neiman Marcus.
4. The Shades
“These sunglasses are chic, elegant, and offer the best all-around
protection for my eyes.”
“Dax” polarized sunglasses, $480, Tom Ford.
5. The Jacket
“There is no season better suited for a leather jacket than the cooler autumn and winter months.”
“Alcona” lambskin biker jacket, $2,198, John Varvatos.
6. The Beard Oil
“This small-batch oil helps keep my beard clean and soft and supports the skin underneath.”
“Private Stock” beard oil, £39, Captain Fawcett.