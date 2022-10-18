Sleek Boots, and Five More Things on Chuck Bass’s Fall Must List

The popular Newbury Street stylist puts down his scissors to share a few of his October go-tos.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

1. The Boots

“Chelsea boots have been around for almost two centuries and have a timeless shape and design. I find this Saint Laurent pair comfortable to work in, and they look great with jeans.”

“Wyatt” leather Chelsea boots, $1,025, Saint Laurent.

2. The Suitcase

“The aluminum-shell suitcase from Away ensures all of my equipment is safe and organized for traveling.”

“Carry-On” aluminum suitcase, $645, Away.

3. The Haircare

“I apply this super-charged styling cream after I shampoo my hair and daily to control my curls. I use it on all my clients, too; it makes their hair feel like silk.”

Iles Formula “Curl Revive” styling serum, $115 for 16.9 oz., Neiman Marcus.

4. The Shades

“These sunglasses are chic, elegant, and offer the best all-around

protection for my eyes.”

“Dax” polarized sunglasses, $480, Tom Ford.

5. The Jacket

“There is no season better suited for a leather jacket than the cooler autumn and winter months.”

“Alcona” lambskin biker jacket, $2,198, John Varvatos.

6. The Beard Oil

“This small-batch oil helps keep my beard clean and soft and supports the skin underneath.”

“Private Stock” beard oil, £39, Captain Fawcett.