Seven Stylish Wedding Gowns for 2023

The season’s prettiest dresses play with volume and shape while paring back on fussy decoration.

Anne Barge “Solana” mock-neck column gown with all-over sequined floral embroidery, $4,830, Madeleine’s Daughter.

Divine Atelier “Sydney” bohemian lace over Italian crepe slip dress with geometric cutouts, $2,950, Ceremony.

Amsale “Thea” floral jacquard strapless ball gown with illusion plunge cutaway, $6,495, L’ élite Bridal.

Suzanne Neville “Molly” off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves, finely pleated silk chiffon bodice, and floaty A-line skirt with splits, $4,698, Your Dream Bridal.

Allison Webb “Addison” Italian jacquard trumpet gown with crescent neckline, puff sleeves, and detachable Watteau train, $6,840, Flair Boston.

Justin Alexander Signature “Vera” beaded A-line gown with detachable off-the-shoulder straps, $2,899, Alexandra’s Boutique.

Legends Romona Keveza “L2252” silk shantung taffeta one-shoulder ball gown, $5,990, Allegria Bridal.

