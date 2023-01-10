Five Stellar Places for New Ski Gear in Boston

Custom-fit boots in the West End, DIY sticks in Eastie, and seasonal leases in Newton—the hunt for spiffy new downhill equipment ends here.

For Skis

Parlor Skis

When a trio of retired ski racers couldn’t find superior gear for New England’s terrain and conditions, they created their own, launching Parlor Skis in 2009 out of a funeral parlor (hence the name). Now the company has expanded to a state-of-the-art facility in Eastie, where you can either leave it to the pros to custom-make your sticks or sign up for a DIY class, during which you build your own set over the course of two days. The custom and semi-custom process starts with a phone call or in-person appointment, then six to eight weeks later, you’ll have your skis.

Starting at $975. East Boston, parlorskis.com.

For Ski Clothes

Stio’s Boston Mountain Studio

It makes sense that you’d find the warmest base layers from a brand founded in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Upgrade your ski wardrobe at Stio’s Seaport location—opening this month—where favorites include the “Environ” jacket and pants for powder skiing; the “Basis” seamless tech crew and tights for base layers; and the “Pinion” down sweater as a second layer, or as a leisure jacket on a non-ski day.

Seaport, stio.com.

For Ski Boots

The Ski Monster

Trust us: This isn’t something you want to shop for online. Buying a pair of ski boots requires a proper fitting to make sure they’re the right height on your calf, and there are no sore spots on your ankles—because if your footwear hurts off the slopes, it’s guaranteed to make for a very short ski day. At the Ski Monster’s Boston showroom, customers can try on multiple pairs before having their footbed, liners, and shells molded while they relax on a leather sofa. The result? Custom-fit boots ready the same day. Bonus: Check out sought-after brands for women’s ski pants, such as Bogner and Goldbergh.

West End, theskimonster.com.

For Ski Rentals

Boston Ski + Tennis

Want to hit the slopes without making it to the ski shop by 8 a.m.? Boston Ski + Tennis offers season-leasing appointments for skis, snowboards, and junior skis that you can stash in your garage until the crocuses bloom. With the knowledge of a Ski Magazine gear tester on-site, you can also find accessories, including heated socks, helmets, goggles, and some much-needed defogger.

Newton and Westborough, bostonskiandtennis.com.

For Après-Ski

Lunya

Whether snuggling by the fire in your Airbnb or bopping over to the lodge for hot toddies and roasted marshmallows, soft wool and cashmere are must-haves for a winter weekend away. That’s where Lunya, a new Seaport addition, comes in. On your packing list: the brand’s “Lofty” wool cable-knit pullover and the washable cashmere “Travel Kit” complete with eye mask, throw, and socks. You’d also do well to pick up the washable silk robe to wear while making pancakes in the morning.

Seaport, lunya.co.

First published in the print edition of the January 2023 issue, with the headline “Happy Trails.”