Five Spa Treatments for Fall 2023

As the leaves change color, now is the ideal time to pamper yourself with these rejuvenations.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

BEST FACE FORWARD

PERSONALIZED FACIAL

Heyday

With its first Massachusetts outpost just opened in the Seaport, Heyday has a goal of making expert skin care an everyday luxury for Bostonians. Its approach centers around personalized 50-minute facials—perfect for a lunchtime excursion. Included is a meticulous skin analysis, extractions, a soothing face massage, masks, and exfoliation. To further customize your service, add on extras such as rejuvenating light therapy.

$145 for 50 minutes, heydayskincare.com.

BREATH OF FRESH AIR

FOREST THERAPY MASSAGE

The Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Looking to bring the serenity of nature to your mind and body? This Mandarin treatment promises to take you deep into the woods—both figuratively and, if you choose, literally. The service begins with a guided meditation, then moves on to a deeply calming massage—complete with woodsy essential oils—accompanied by a mud mask on your feet and scalp massage. Extend your experience with a forest-bathing meditation session at the Arnold Arboretum or Charles River Esplanade.

Starting at $290 for 80 minutes, mandarinoriental.com.

PLANT POWER

CBD DEAD-SEA SALT SCRUB AND BALANCING MASSAGE

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor

Don’t worry, you can go right back to work after this unique treatment at the Encore’s spa, as it contains zero THC—though you may not want to. The experience begins with a Dead Sea salt scrub infused with water-soluble broad-spectrum CBD, a chemical compound derived from the cannabis plant. The magic happens when a CBD body butter is applied, dissolving the salt into your skin without the need for a shower. It’s all capped off with a restoring massage, resulting in a supremely relaxed nervous system.

Starting at $350 for 90 minutes, encorebostonharbor.com.

STAR SERVICE

EBB AND FLOW BODY WELLNESS TREATMENT

Breve Spa at Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

Known for its slimming and detoxifying benefits, lymphatic drainage is the treatment du jour among celebs these days—and Breve Spa just happens to offer a fantastic one. Inspired by the lulling rhythm of water, this treatment combines an enzyme wash and salt-and-oil scrub to exfoliate the skin and stimulate the flow of lymphatic fluid. The service wraps up with a hydrating cream body wrap and botanical-oil application, leaving your skin as soft as silk.

$215 for 60 minutes, omnihotels.com.

A PINCH OF SALT

HIMALAYAN SALT REJUVENATION

G2O Spa + Salon

After all of that sun and sand, you might need a little boost before getting back into the swing of things. Incorporating 84 minerals and salts to detoxify and replenish your body, this treatment includes an exfoliation, a Swiss shower, and a Himalayan salt stone massage. You’ll leave feeling re-energized and ready to tackle whatever the season throws at you.

$240 for 90 minutes, g2ospasalon.com.