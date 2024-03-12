Five Style Essentials for Spring 2024, According to Boston Fashion Pros

Out with the old, in with the new: Freshen up your wardrobe with these hot looks courtesy of the city’s style insiders.

The Trend: Tailored Prints

Elisha Daniels

Elisha Daniels Boutique at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston

The tented dresses and billowy skirts of the past few years have moved out of fashion in favor of more-tailored, formfitting pieces. Prints are also at their peak, as exhibited by this skirt emblazoned with yellow flowers. “It can be worn in so many different ways: with a jean jacket, more formally to the Rose Garden Party, or with a white T-shirt à la Carolina Herrera,” Daniels says.

Must-Buy: Mae New York “Ava” skirt, $1,295.

The Trend: Short Suits

Laura Ayers

Crush Boutique

Traditional menswear gets turned on its side with the fresh-and-flirty short suit for women. “Paired with your favorite white tee or a lace camisole, you’re certain to turn heads outside of the office,” Ayers says. “We love the versatility of these pieces, which can be worn as a set or as separates.”

Must-Buys: Generation Love “Destin” light suiting blazer, $395, and “Mallory” light suiting shorts, $215.

The Trend: Shawl Cardigans

Dunstan DuBique

Todd Snyder

Let’s face it—early spring in Boston can be chilly and often requires layering up. “This is one of those transitional items that can be worn as a mid-layer during colder months and then as a top layer as the weather warms up,” DuBique says. For an elevated look, he recommends wearing the colorful striped cardigan with a piqué T-shirt, a look that can go from work to evening.

Must-Buy: Todd Snyder textured-stitch cardigan, $698.

The Trend: Denim Dressing

Riccardo Dallai Jr.

Riccardi Boston

Denim has come a long way in recent years: No longer considered dressing down, it’s sparked a multitude of recent trends. “From extra-wide denim silhouettes to oversize trenches to low-waisted 1990s maxis, we saw denim all over the runways,” Dallai says. “Love to hate it, but there is literally something for everyone in America’s favorite fabric.”

Must-Buy: Dries Van Noten jean trench coat, $1,250.

The Trend: Personal Statement Necklaces

Gretta Monahan

Gretta Luxe

It’s not just about wearing statement jewelry—it’s about wearing pieces that reflect who you are. “I gravitate toward styling women with pieces that sync up with their persona,” says Monahan, who favors Sydney Evan’s charm and pendant necklaces. “They are the ultimate medals of self-love and empowerment. They are forever pieces.”

Must-Buys: Sydney Evan “Wallpaper Heart” charm necklace, $3,005, and “Open Icon” opal charm necklace, $2,585.

First published in the print edition of the March 2024 issue with the headline, “Spring Trend Report.”