Photos: Breitling Watches Celebrates the Victoria Beckham Collection

Scenes from the March 2023 fete at the Boston luxury store.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

On March 7, Breitling Watches and Boston magazine celebrated the new Victoria Beckham collaboration, showcasing the new watches, of which only 1500 exist in the country. Guests were wowed by the collection and enjoyed light bites and signature cocktails. Here, Sojourner Media captures scenes from the event.