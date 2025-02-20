How Many Service Dogs Does It Take to Screw in a Lightbulb?

How Many James Taylors Does It Take to Screw in a Lightbulb?

Our intrepid society columnist reports from Boston’s swankiest affairs, including the Boston Arts Academy Foundation Honors Gala and the Silk Road Gala.

Even the most jaded of socialites couldn’t help but be wowed by the Boston Arts Academy Foundation Honors Gala, held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The super-extra extravaganza raised more than $1.6 million and featured an awards dinner accompanied by performances ranging from the school’s students to musical icon James Taylor.

The evening began with cocktails and chitchat and continued with dinner and shenanigans. Present and accounted for were the honorees: legendary concert promoter Don Law; author and actress Christy Cashman; ceramicist Amy Boger and her tech-mogul husband, Josh; mega-philanthropist Katherine Chapman Stemberg; and costume designer June Ambrose. (Choreographer Debbie Allen appeared remotely, by video.) Also spotted: event chair Stephanie Brown; head of school Tyrone Sutton; mistress of ceremonies Latoyia Edwards; state treasurer Deborah Goldberg and her daughter Meri Winter; casting director Angela Peri; Boston Lyric Opera head Bradley Vernatter; professional do-gooder Josh Kraft; major donors Jeff and Terri Rosica; and James Taylor’s prettier half, Kim, with their son, Henry.

Throughout the evening, several people made the valid point that a city like Boston should have multiple public schools focused on the arts and that its only one shouldn’t have to rely on outside funding to fuel its excellence, but that excellence was on full display on the stage. The music got everyone onto their feet, prompting one guest to kvetch, “Oh, God. I haven’t danced on a Thursday night since the ’80s.”

Meanwhile, the evening’s award for biggest knucklehead maneuver goes to the man who misread the numbers on the tables and usurped the state treasurer’s seat just before she was called up to the stage. (Again, I’m sorry, Deb! It was nice to see you.)

Taking the High Road

Cochaired by Leverett Wing and Colette Phillips, the annual Silk Road Gala to benefit the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence took place at the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel. The scintillating evening included a sake tasting and an interactive art exhibit by Anne Plaisance; performances by the Parker Quartet, Indian dancer Anjali Nath, and break dancers Alan Kuang and Arthur Le; and some deeply moving remarks by writer Grace Talusan.

How Many Service Dogs Does It Take to Screw in a Lightbulb?

We wish we knew, but the Get Dressed. Give Back fundraiser for NEADS taught us everything else we needed to know about world-class service dogs. Held at the Exchange Conference Center in the Seaport, the event attracted the likes of WCVB investigative reporter Karen Anderson; news anchor Keith McGilvery; and outgoing CEO Gerry DeRoche. The undisputed star of the evening, however, was Mystic, a service dog in training who was better behaved than some of the people in the room.

First published in the print edition of the February 2025 issue with the headline: “Mea Culpa”