Get outside This August with These Five Outdoor Fitness Classes

A silver lining of the pandemic? Al fresco fitness classes are here to stay.

FOR HIIT

Hustl’d Studio

City dwellers and suburbanites alike will appreciate the total-body workouts from Hustl’d, which began as an online-only fitness studio during the pandemic and has since expanded to outdoor classes in two convenient locales. “Our HIIT classes are a combination of strength and metabolic conditioning designed to build a strong and lean body,” says cofounder Chris Leuth. Try it for yourself Tuesday and Saturday mornings at the street-art-laden Underground at Ink Block between the South End and Southie, as well as Thursday and Friday mornings at Hunnewell Field in Wellesley.

hustldstudio.com.

FOR BOOTCAMP

BronCore Fitness

The motto of this Government Center fitness studio says it all: “Zero boredom. All sweat.” Indeed, the energy is high and the vibes are infectious at Bron Volney’s bootcamps, known for leaving your muscles sore and your heart racing. Check out his weekly classes held on Boston Common near the corner of Charles and Beacon streets, filled with all the short sprints, fast feet, and high knees you can expect from this sort of workout.

broncorefitness.com.

FOR YOGA

Lloyd Hawthorn

Among the best yoga teachers in Boston, CorePower instructor Lloyd Hawthorn started offering classes at the Charlestown Community Center fields during COVID. His deep knowledge, happy-go-lucky personality, and judgment-free instruction drew so many fans that he kept them going until December—December!—of last year. This summer, he’s back with en plein air sessions three to four times a week. At only $10 a pop, they might just be the best outdoor yoga you’ll find in town.

lloydhawthorn.com.

FOR VARIETY

Seaport Sweat

Boston’s largest free outdoor workout series is back and bigger than ever, running through October 29 of this year. The 2021 schedule features an all-star lineup of the city’s top fitness instructors Monday through Friday, from Jenn Azarian’s Barre Fusion to lower-body sculpting with Alanna Perry, as well as a range of Saturday classes presented by instructors from Equinox. Can’t make it over to the Seaport? Follow @seaportbos on Instagram and tune in live from the comfort of your own backyard.

bostonseaport.xyz.

FOR LOWER BODY

Redemption Strength & Conditioning

This North End favorite makes the most of its waterfront location with a range of classes overlooking Boston Harbor. The cheekily named “A$$ Class,” a Redemption signature, is especially good for lifting and toning those glutes, quads, and hammies. Bonus: Sessions cap at 15 participants, so everyone gets individualized attention.

rscbos.com.