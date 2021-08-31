Five Locals on Their Plans for a Fall Fitness Routine

After a summer of sun, sand, and maybe more than a few cocktails, here’s how five busy locals plan to work out this season.

Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter.

The celeb: Reverend Liz Walker

Senior Pastor, Roxbury Presbyterian Church

The workout: “Early-morning devotion and prayer are my top daily priorities—if I miss a morning, I feel a little lost. Otherwise, my exercise of choice is bike riding. I prefer to ride on the Charles River path. I love the rhythm of a bike ride without rush or pain. I can stop whenever I want, sit on a bench, meditate, pray, or simply watch the world go by. I usually start at the parking lot across from WBZ-TV and ride past the Hatch Shell, the Museum of Science, then under the Zakim Bridge, over the harbor to Charlestown. It’s a beautiful path.”

The celeb: Alberto Vasallo III

President and CEO, El Mundo Boston

the workout: “As of right now, the only consistent exercise I am able to squeeze in is a walk either around my neighborhood or along Revere Beach. I get in at least three to four long walks a week. I try to work up a sweat as I walk, but the key for me is to walk while I have phone conversations with friends, family, or catching up on work-related calls that would ordinarily get an email response. I tried walking with music, but it got boring for me!”

The celeb: Kristin Canty

Restaurateur, Filmmaker, and Farmer, Woods Hill Pier 4

the workout: “Working at a farm and in a restaurant can actually be great workouts. But I also love vinyasa flow yoga and barre classes. I recently discovered Alanna Perry’s bounce/barre groove classes, and I love them. Her half-trampoline, half-barre classes are a lot of fun. When I can, I also attend meditation workshops with Joe Dispenza, a great guru. His guided meditations begin and end almost every single one of my days.”

The celeb: Wilnelia Rivera

Founder and President, Rivera Consulting

the workout: “Pre-pandemic, I would run 15 to 18 miles a week on the treadmill—only really skipping late summer and the holidays. But post-lockdown in a global pandemic, my priorities have shifted, and I am just not ready to go back to the gym. I visit and take walks with loved ones—we have a beautiful city and state, chock-full of trails, parks, and lakes.”

The celeb: Elijah Wahlberg

Musician, Pink Laces

the workout: “During the summer, I take a lot of time to explore other parts of music. I make a lot of hip-hop beats and try different stuff out. Once it’s time to lock back in, I usually bring in everything I learned from other genres of music and focus solely on my career. Aside from that, I make sure to stay extra-disciplined in my diet, weight training, and walking frequently to clear my mind.”