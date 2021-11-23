Schedule a Winter Makeover at One of These Five Medical Spas

From fat-vanquishing lasers to nurturing IV infusions, these five state-of-the-art cosmetic treatments will leave you feeling brand-new.

Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter.

For Revitalizing Skin

Lutronic UltraGlo, Melissa Schneider, MD

Have 30 minutes to spare? Book an appointment for a Lutronic UltraGlo procedure with plastic surgeon Melissa Schneider. Performed with a quick-working laser that removes layers of damaged skin, the treatment concentrates on freckles and pigment lesions, plus age and sunspots. The result? Even-toned, glowing skin your colleagues will be admiring on Zoom in just one to four sessions.

Starting at $500 per session; Back Bay, melissarschneidermd.com.

For Boosting Energy

NAD+ IV Infusion, Cryomed Boston

If you’ve heard of NAD+ infusion, consider yourself to be very cutting-edge. Administered through an IV, the buzzy therapy centers around nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide—a derivative of vitamin B3 that nourishes the body’s cells and in turn delivers a hearty pick-me-up to everything from your energy levels to your metabolism. Not into needles? You’re in luck; NAD+ is available as an oral supplement, too.

$650 per IV treatment or $80 for one-month supplement supply; Back Bay, cryomedboston.com.

For Banishing “Bacne”

Signature HydraFacial, Medical Aesthetics on Tremont

Not all facials are just for faces. Take this fast-acting must-try, which works wonders for dreaded back acne. It starts with a mild chemical peel that exfoliates the skin. Then, your provider will use a pen-like suction device to remove pimple-producing debris while infusing a hydrating serum into every pore. Bonus: The speedy service requires zero recovery time, which means you can go (ahem) back to your life right after you’re done.

$180 per session; South End, medicalaestheticsontremont.com.

For Erasing Scars and Fine Lines

Micro-Channeling with PRP Therapy, High Voltage Wellness and MedSpa

Ever wish you could jump back in time and, say, put on the sunscreen you didn’t think you needed while down the Cape or stop yourself from popping that zit that left a mark? This wrinkle- and scar-eliminating procedure is the next-best thing. A souped-up version of micro-channeling, which entails gently puncturing the skin to kick-start the production of new skin cells, the rejuvenating technique calls for the application of a special platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) serum made with a sample of your own blood. Creepy? Maybe. Effective? Absolutely.

​​$1,500 for three treatments; Roslindale, hvwellnessandmedspa.com.

For Toning a Toneless Tummy

EON Fat Reduction, Dream Spa Medical

Say goodbye to sit-ups: This revolutionary treatment relies on touchless body contouring technology to combat bulging bellies. Give it a go at Dream Spa Medical, where a robotic arm will map problem areas in your tummy before employing a laser to target stubborn fat cells. From there, your body eliminates fat naturally through the lymphatic system. Results can take up to 12 weeks, but it’s worth the wait; fat (and that new diet you’re on) goes poof.

Starting at $2,500 per treatment; Brookline, dreamspamedical.com.