Get Your Game on with These Five Boston Sports Leagues

Burn calories the fun way with a spot on one of the city’s hottest social sports teams.

For Softball

Hub Sports

Itching to catch a game at Fenway this season? Why not swing for the fences yourself with Hub Sports? Supporting more than 1,000 teams across a handful of sports, the organization is best known for its coed softball leagues, with games exclusively overseen by USA Softball–trained officials. Cobble together a group or sign up solo to play year round on your choice of more than 30 local fields.

hubsportsboston.com.

For Kickball

Simply Social Sports

There’s something undeniably nostalgic about kickball, a game most of us learned to play (and love) as kids. Relive your grade-school glory days with Simply Social Sports (S3), which runs kickball leagues from April through November. The lighthearted company—first founded as a singles organization—prioritizes fun over competition. Still, that’s not to say its kickball matches are strictly G-rated; teams regularly meet up at league-sponsor bars to pour back a few adult beverages after each game.

s3boston.com.

For Soccer

Boston Ski + Sports Club

Don’t be fooled by the name; with 55 years of experience, the city’s longest-running social sports organization offers so much more than a stellar ski program. Its soccer leagues, for instance, which meet weekly throughout the year, consistently draw thousands of players. Bonus points for BSSC’s brand-new partner facility, the Track at New Balance, which will begin hosting league soccer matches soon.

bssc.com.

For Volleyball

Volo

Why volley with Volo, you ask? Three words: indoor beach facility. Located in Natick, the company’s impressive new venue—complete with 15,000 square feet of sand and soaring 30-foot ceilings—offers the perfect setting for bumping, setting, and spiking to your heart’s content. Join a coed league, available for both recreational and intermediate-level players, and feel good knowing a portion of the company’s proceeds goes toward creating free youth sports leagues.

volosports.com.

For Cornhole

Stonewall Sports Boston

Who says cornhole is just for summer cookouts and barn weddings? Thanks to Stonewall Sports Boston, the local branch of a not-for-profit league open to members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, you don’t have to wait for a special occasion to enjoy this classic lawn game. Register and get ready for seven weeks of camaraderie and cocktails; you’ll be throwing bean bags at the always-fun (and boozy) Club Café.

stonewallboston.leagueapps.com.