Five Public Tennis Courts Where You Can Get Your Game on This Summer

Looking for a place to show off all of those new tennis outfits—and maybe even work on your serve? Grab a partner and head to one of these public courts.

For Kids

Boston Common

Think you’re raising the next Serena Williams or Novak Djokovic? Challenge your racket-swinging kiddo to a little lighthearted competition at one of two courts on Boston Common. Complete with a backboard for drills, the well-kept, lighted courts are just a short walk away from the park’s seasonal carousel, lively Frog Pond Spray Pool, and Copley Wolff–designed playground. All of these are a sure-fire way for your little one to burn off any extra energy (and have some serious fun while they’re at it).

Boylston St., Boston.

For Views

Joe Moakley Park

If the thought of practicing your backhand while soaking up sea breezes and glimpses of the ocean blue makes you happier than watching the pros duke it out at the U.S. Open, consider taking your new Wilson Blade to Joe Moakley Park. Set across from Carson Beach in Southie, the park’s three courts offer a prime vantage point for peeping gentle harbor waves and the leafy linden and oak trees that grace the landscape’s outer edges.

1005 Columbia Rd., South Boston.

For Indoor Play

J.B. Carr Tennis Bubble at MIT

We don’t have to tell you what New England weather is like. Suffice it to say that when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating, particularly during the chillier months, MIT’s J.B. Carr Tennis Bubble swoops in with a warm and dry place to play. Open daily from the fall through the spring—and available to the public during select hours for a fee—the university-maintained facility boasts four courts, plus locker rooms and showers. Just don’t forget to call ahead and book your spot, lest you be left out in the cold.

Amherst Alley, Cambridge, 617-253-1451, mitathletics.com.

For Clay Courts

Amory Tennis Center

You’ve been working on your topspin and slide. Why not put your newfound skills to the test on a clay court where they matter most? Part of Amory Park, this Brookline standout features six clay courts, open to the public upon registering for a day pass. When you’re ready to call it quits, head over to Hall’s Pond Sanctuary. Tucked away next to the courts, the peaceful plant and wildlife preserve—home to turtles and herons, among other animals—is the perfect place to decompress after a hard-won set.

45 Amory St., Brookline, netresultstennis.net.

For Amenities

Constitution Beach Park

When you’ve already cleared your schedule to get in a few rounds with your favorite singles partner, you might as well make a day of it. That’s easy to do at this seaside rec area, where the tennis courts are just one of many amenities. With restrooms, a bathhouse, a concession stand, and picnic spots (to say nothing of the tempting beach itself), the Eastie landmark provides just about everything you’d want and need before and after your time on the courts.

Zero Barnes Ave., Boston.