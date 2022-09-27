Get in the Fall Mood With These Four Pumpkin Skin Care Products

Much more than a treat for your taste buds, this nutrient-packed gourd lends an impressive boost to the season’s most essential skin-care products.

1. Peter Thomas Roth “Pumpkin” Enzyme Mask

Got seven minutes to spare? That’s all this Peter Thomas Roth mask needs to work its magic. Harnessing both the skin-smoothing and exfoliating properties of pumpkin enzymes and the peeling powers of alpha-hydroxy acid, the treatment promises to leave your skin looking brighter and refreshed in less time than it takes to finish that PSL you just ordered.

$60, Sephora.

2. Rhonda Allison “Pumpkin E” Serum

Step one: Wash and dry your face. Step two: Apply this silky serum, enhanced with pumpkin­seed oil and moisturizing vitamin E to help bolster collagen production and prevent signs of aging. Step three: Marvel at how young your skin looks.

$38, Le Visage Spa.

3. Naturopathica “Pumpkin” Purifying Enzyme Peel

Zits and blackheads may very well become a thing of the past when you add this formidable peel to your weekly routine. Made with responsibly sourced cinnamon bark, rosemary, and oregano extracts in addition to antioxidant-rich pumpkin purée, it works hard to eliminate clogged pores and keep your face blessedly blemish-free.

$62, Neiman Marcus.

4. Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion 10% Regenerate

Whether we skipped it altogether or simply failed to reapply after a couple of sweaty hours outside, we’ve all made mistakes in the sunscreen department. Formulated to restore elasticity and tone, this small-batch lotion from Arcona aims to right our skin-care wrongs with a healing blend of pumpkin extract and glycolic acid.

$38, Nordstrom.