The 2022 Top Dentists List Is Here

Check out our complete guide to the region’s top providers.

Our teeth are an important part of who we are. They’re an indicator of our overall health. They’re the gateway to a picture-perfect smile. And if they don’t feel right? Well, let’s just say it’s almost impossible to have a good day. That’s why it’s so important to have a dentist you trust in your corner. For this year’s list of the area’s top tooth experts, we partnered with topDentists (usatopdentists.com), which crunched the numbers on thousands of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The result? This list of 770 generalists, orthodontists, pediatric specialists, and more. Sort it by location (the closer to home, the better!) or specialty (because those braces aren’t going to put themselves on)—and get ready to flash those pearly whites.