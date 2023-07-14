Five Great Outdoor Fitness Classes for Late Summer 2023

From star-studded sessions to exhilarating dance parties, these sensational al fresco group workouts will make your summertime routine sizzle.

STAR POWER ON THE CAPE

Torch’d by Isaac Boots

Crossing the bridge sometime this month? Don’t miss the chance to train with the guy who’s worked with the likes of Kelly Ripa, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Vanessa Hudgens. Open to all during a special one-month residency, celeb trainer Isaac Boots’s exclusive “Torch’d” fitness class debuts in New England on the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club’s Garden Terrace, which boasts gorgeous views of Pleasant Bay. Prepare to sweat like a star as Boots moves through his routine, which combines high-energy dance cardio with a bodyweight resistance workout.

Harwich, wequassett.com/experience/torchd-at-wequassett.

SALSA IN THE SUN

Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series

Grab your dancing shoes, gather your friends, and enjoy the rhythm of salsa under the open sky. On Tuesdays at 6 p.m. through August 29, Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission are joining forces to spice up the city with beginner salsa sessions held in the South End’s Peters Park. The best part? All of the classes in the series (and several others taking place around town) are free.

South End, boston.gov.

AN OUTDOOR ROWING REVOLUTION

Row House on Lovejoy Wharf

Let’s face it: Rowing was meant to be done en plein air. That’s why Row House on Lovejoy Wharf brings its ergometers outside for classes overlooking the Harborwalk and Zakim Bridge. Skilled instructors lead full-body, low-impact sessions that combine rowing intervals with bodyweight exercises. You’ll leave with windblown hair and plenty of energy to take on whatever the day brings.

North End, therowhouse.com.

THE ISLAND ESCAPE

The Barre Bus

Vacation is an ideal time to change up your fitness routine—especially if you can burn calories right on the sand. Combining ballet, Pilates, and yoga-inspired exercises, the traveling Barre Bus from Forme Barre parks itself on Nantucket’s Nobadeer Beach on select Saturdays and pop-up dates this summer, welcoming all fitness levels for a unique workout experience overlooking the crashing waves.

Nantucket, formebarre.com.

WATERFRONT WORKOUT

Seaport Sweat

What if there were a way to squeeze in a workout while soaking up one of Boston’s liveliest neighborhoods—and it didn’t cost a penny? It’s a reality thanks to Seaport Sweat, an annual summer-long series offering gratis outdoor workouts for all fitness levels. Challenge yourself with waterfront classes from Boston’s top instructors scheduled throughout the day—think HIIT, yoga, Pilates, and more—and ditch the gym membership, at least for the summer.

Seaport, bostonseaport.xyz.

First published in the print edition of the July 2023 issue with the headline “Take It Outside.”