Five Greater Boston Wellness Memberships with Major Perks

Move over, bulk shopping—with golf simulator access and free childcare, these self-care and fitness memberships are redefining club benefits.

For Fast Facials

Glowbar

There’s no way around it: New England winters are tough on the complexion. But the good news is that it’s possible to restore your radiance with regular facials at this no-frills beauty bar, where experienced estheticians perform customized facials for clients in just 30 minutes. One treatment per month is recommended to keep your skin healthy and vibrant, and the $60 monthly membership fee covers that cost while providing discounts on additional services and products, not to mention VIP access to events.

177 Newbury St., Boston, 617-741-0022, glowbar.com.

For Fitness

SoWa Health + Wellness

If those New Year’s resolutions still haven’t made it past the, ahem, resolution phase, you’ll want to stop by this 27,000-square-foot South End facility, Boston’s only gym to have the full complement of Technogym’s app-based machines, which can customize your workouts, save your settings, and record your progress. A $190 monthly membership includes access to a slew of fitness classes plus two Trackman golf simulator suites. Not ready to commit? Test the waters with a $40 day pass.

560 Harrison Ave., Boston, 617-431-6262, sowahealthandwellness.com.

For Daily R & R

Release Well-Being Center

It’s all about the journey here—so for those tight on time, this might not be your cup of tea (both literally and figuratively). But if you can carve out a slice of your day, you’ll find yourself captivated by Release’s blend of ancient healing methods and innovative wellness modalities. Priced at $249, monthly memberships provide access to cold-plunge tubs, saunas, and steam rooms as well as wellness coaching, contrast-therapy sessions, and discounts on spa treatments.

28 Arlington St., Boston, 617-249-4032, releasewellbeingcenter.com.

For Sunless Tanning

Pure Glow

Tired of your usual washed-out February look? You’ll feel like you just returned from a Caribbean cruise when you sign up for a monthly airbrush-tanning membership at Pure Glow’s just-opened Seaport location. Sessions at the ultra-clean, modern studio are lightning-fast—between 10 and 20 minutes, depending on whether you go for the full body, partial body, or face-only airbrush tan—and easily accomplished on your lunch break. You can opt for the package that includes two sessions per month, but if you can’t live without looking perfectly sun-kissed every day, we recommend unlimited tanning (price varies per location).

100 Northern Ave., Boston, and other locations, 617-982-7316, pureglow.com.

For Pickleball and More

Bosse

With 21 courts that are open 18 hours a day, this 100,000-plus-square-foot megaplex at the Natick Mall is a pickleball lover’s dream. But that’s not all there is to do at Bosse, which also boasts a sports theater, four eateries, golf simulators, and a darts lounge. The facility is open to the public, but a premium membership ($249 per month) comes with exclusive privileges, including access to a top-tier fitness facility complete with a personal training area as well as 14-day advance court booking. Another perk? Free childcare!

310 Speen St., Natick, 617-609-1800, bosse.net.

