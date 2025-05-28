I Tried It: I Had an AI-Powered Robot Massage

How smart are mechanical hands? Our style editor hits the table at the Seaport's new wellness mecca Remedy Place to find out.

Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter.

As a runner with back problems since my early thirties and shoulder inflammation in recent years, I’ve had my fair share of massages. It’s been a long time, though, since I’ve had one that put me on a path to enduring pain relief. So when I heard that Remedy Place, the “social wellness club” that opened in the Seaport this spring, was offering an AI massage, I was intrigued—and slightly apprehensive. In the days leading up to my appointment, I imagined R2-D2 zooming up to the massage table, asking if I wanted deep tissue or Swedish.

While you might envision a social wellness club as a gym with a smoothie bar—I did—that’s not the case at all here. Founded by former concierge medicine doctor Jonathan Leary, Remedy Place—which has outposts in New York, Los Angeles, and now Boston—emphasizes “human connection and self-care” with holistic, innovative treatments. There are ice baths, several different saunas, hyperbaric chambers, and vitamin drips. And for those who prefer as little human connection as possible? Well, that’s where the robot comes in.

In the treatment room, I saw that the massage robot was really just two robotic arms. After changing into leggings and a long-sleeve spandex top designed to alleviate friction between the robot and human skin, I lay face down on the massage table. My arms were positioned in front of me so I could work an iPad, allowing me to adjust the headrest, select music, and control the pressure of the compressions (there was also a red call button in case I needed an attendant). After the robot’s sensors quickly scanned my body to analyze my muscle structure and create a custom massage experience, we were on our way.

So how did the machine hands compare to human ones? Throughout the hourlong session, the robot worked down my body, kneading the areas that tend to tighten up and cause problems in my hips and calves. I was truly astonished at its ability to go right for the areas of my shoulder that give me trouble, and the pressure of the appendages—which were warm but hard to the touch—was consistent in a way that only something mechanical can be. The compressions were pretty deep, which is my preference, though there were moments when I needed to lower the intensity.

In the room with just the robot, I felt a release of tension that I hadn’t experienced in a long time. The best part? On my way out, the attendant reminded me that my personalized settings would be saved—which means next time, I’ll have even less to think about during my massage.

This article was first published in the print edition of the June 2025 issue with the headline: “Hands of the Future.”