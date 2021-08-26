Five Boston Bike Shops to Find a Bike for Any Biker

Whether you’re searching for your kid’s first ride or a brand-new bike for yourself, take a spin through these top retailers for everything on two wheels.

FOR KIDS’ BIKES

Cycle Loft

Cycle Loft has outfitted the region’s cyclists with road and mountain bikes since 1976, but it’s the selection of pint-size two-wheelers that truly stands out. At the spacious Burlington store, you can browse training wheels and balance bikes for those just starting out, as well as one of the area’s largest selections of BMX trick bikes for truly adventurous little ones.

43 Middlesex Tpke., Burlington, 781-272-0870, cycleloft.com.

FOR E-BIKES

Urban AdvenTours

You’ve heard about them, you’ve seen them out and about, and now it’s your turn to try your hand at e-biking, which makes use of an electric motor to help power you up and over Boston’s hilliest streets without breaking a sweat. Located in the North End, this shop offers a convenient rental program so you can get the hang of e-biking (reserve by the hour or even by the day or week) before browsing its selection for one to permanently call your own.

103 Atlantic Ave., Boston, 617-670-0637, urbanadventours.com.

FOR CUSTOM BIKES

Firefly

Looking for a ride that’s truly the perfect fit? The pros at this nationally renowned Dorchester fabricator tailor each titanium and ti-carbon frame they create to their client’s individual needs, taking into account not only body dimensions, but also riding style and intended use, from training for the Tour de France to simply taking a leisurely spin through the Back Bay.

117 Boston St., Dorchester, 617-825-3473, fireflybicycles.com.

FOR ROAD BIKES

Cambridge Bicycle

When you’re ready to trade the Bluebike for something more permanent, this Cambridge mainstay—the epicenter of urban bike culture since the 1960s—has you covered. With brands including All-City, Fuji, Breezer, Cannondale, and State Bicycle Co., the shop’s wide selection of comfortable cruisers for beginners and lightweight city bikes for commuters will have you zipping from Fresh Pond over to the Seaport in no time.

259 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-876-6555, cambridgebicycle.com.

FOR BIKE APPAREL

Ace Wheelworks

Say goodbye to old-fashioned bike shorts with that saggy, diaper-like chamois padding. This Somerville shop keeps the coolest bike apparel brands in stock, so even if you’re just going for a Saturday jaunt on the Minuteman Bikeway, you’ll look like a pro. Check out sleek jerseys from Pearl Izumi and Specialized, as well as colorful caps from Pace Sportswear and Clinch Industria.

145 Elm St., Somerville, 617-776-2100, wheelworks.com.