Photos: Touchstone Closing’s Boston Summer Social

Check out scenes from the August 5, 2021 event at Lolita Fort Point.

Touchstone Closing is a regional law firm exclusively dedicated to real estate title, escrow and legal services for individuals and businesses throughout New England. Touchstone has offices in Boston, Andover, Chatham as well as Salem, NH.
On August 5th, Touchstone Closing Partners hosted clients, partners and friends at Lolita in Boston’s Fort Point for their Boston Summer Social. Guests enjoyed passed apps, Taco & Guacamole stations and beverages in the Tequila Bar & Lounge.

Photography by Raya on Assignment.

Exterior image of Lolita

 

Christina Morisseau, John Chiesa, Christine Bernardini, David Allosso, Jack O’Donohue

 

Matt Attaya, Bridget Fortunate, Dan Duval, Nick Nardone, John Dolan

 

Katherine Prifti, Christina Morisseau

 

Lauren O’Shea, Bridget Lareau

 

Kristi Kaufman, Christine Bernardini, Alyson Traficante, Sara Supple

 

Guacamole station

 

Party pic #closewithtouchstone

