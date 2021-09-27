Photos: Touchstone Closing’s Boston Summer Social

Check out scenes from the August 5, 2021 event at Lolita Fort Point.

Touchstone Closing is a regional law firm exclusively dedicated to real estate title, escrow and legal services for individuals and businesses throughout New England. Touchstone has offices in Boston, Andover, Chatham as well as Salem, NH.

On August 5th, Touchstone Closing Partners hosted clients, partners and friends at Lolita in Boston’s Fort Point for their Boston Summer Social. Guests enjoyed passed apps, Taco & Guacamole stations and beverages in the Tequila Bar & Lounge.

Photography by Raya on Assignment.