Party Pics

Photos: 28th Annual Restaurant Trends

Check out the scenes from the September 13, 2021 event at City Winery Boston.

By ·

The 28th Annual “Restaurant Trends” event took place on September 13th at City Winery, Boston.  Focusing on lessons learned from COVID and changing guest expectations, it was attended by more than 150 restaurant owners and operators, service providers and professional advisors. The event, presented by the RIW’s Hospitality Group, featured remarks from Bob Luz (MRA), Charlie Perkins (Boston Restaurant Group) and Chris Shaker (RSM), and panels including Scott Kearnan (Boston Magazine), Joe Piantedosi (Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc.) Eric Papachristos (Trade, Porto, Saloniki), Peter Ungar (Tasting Counter), Rebecca Kean (Brassica Kitchen), Mayors Kim Driscoll (Salem) and Dr. Yvonne Spicer (Framingham), and Jean Lorizio, Esq. (ABCC). A portion of the proceeds from the event went to Lovin’ Spoonfuls, a food rescue organization.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More About:

