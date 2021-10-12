A Top-Flight Ring, Plus Four More of Sandy Edgerley’s Favorite Things

The philanthropist and cofounder of Boston’s buzzy new members-only club, the ’Quin House, shares a few of her fall must-haves.

1. The Jewelry

“Sharon Roop, who owns GemBox, always has the most beautiful pieces, like this ring. I would certainly wear it to the ’Quin or any of my favorite spots in Boston.” Stephen Webster Fly by Night “Crystal Haze”

18-karat-white-gold ring with black opal, clear quartz, and black diamonds, $4,500, GemBox.

2. The scarf

“Zainab Sumu is an artist from Africa who has brought her experiences with her to Boston. If you wear something like this, it’s a ‘wow.’”

Djenne “Mystere Bleu” silk-blend scarf, $145, Zainab Sumu Primitive Modern.

3. The Hat

“I am a fan of all the Boston sports teams. Seriously, how lucky are we to have so many champion teams based in this city?”

Boston Red Sox “Clean Up” adjustable hat, $30, Red Sox Team Store.

4. The cream

“I love this brand’s tinted moisturizer; it lets me keep that summer glow going into the fall.”

Natura Bissé “Diamond Cocoon” sheer cream, $225, Saks Fifth Avenue.

5. The Chocolate

“I read somewhere that people who eat chocolate tend to live longer, so I’m going to take that under advisement. Plus, net proceeds from these chocolate elephants go to an elephant conservancy in Kenya.”

Chocolate elephant assortment, $20, L.A. Burdick Chocolates.