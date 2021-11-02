Kick Back for a Stylish Staycation at One of These Five Boston Hotels

You have all winter to hibernate at home. This month, treat yourself to a weekend of R & R at one of these buzzy area hotels.

FOR A SEE-AND-BE-SEEN SCENE

The Newbury Boston

Everyone’s talking about Contessa, the sky-high restaurant at this recently opened boutique hotel in the former Taj space, but the real story here is the guest rooms themselves. Created by acclaimed international designer Alexandra Champalimaud, they feature luxe Byredo bath products, Frette robes and linens, and exclusive access to the guests-only Library lounge—as well as unbeatable downtown and Public Garden vistas.

One Newbury St., Boston, 617-536-5700, thenewburyboston.com.

FOR STUNNING VIEWS

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

It’s tough to beat the scenery at the Seaport’s newest addition, smack dab in the middle of everything the neighborhood has to offer. After you’ve had your fill of shopping, dining, and checking out the latest exhibits at the ICA—or enjoying craft gin and tonics and French fare at on-site restaurant Coquette—soak in floor-to-ceiling panoramas of Boston Harbor and the neighboring glass skyscrapers from the comfort of your king-size bed.

450 Summer St., Boston, 617-476-6664, omnihotels.com.

FOR PAMPERING

Mandarin Oriental, Boston

The guest quarters might look a little different after a $15 million facelift completed last year gave them a cozier, more residential feel, but the Mandarin’s sprawling signature spa has, mercifully, remained mostly the same. The only Forbes Five-Star retreat in the state features yoga and Pilates classes, amenity-packed relaxation areas, and 11 peaceful treatment rooms, including two couples’ suites—should your getaway be of the romantic variety.

776 Boylston St., Boston, 617-535-8888, mandarinoriental.com.

FOR STRETCHING OUT IN STYLE

The Langham, Boston

Unveiled this summer, the Langham’s breathtaking to-the-studs renovation was big news—even bigger when you consider the complete overhaul of its Loft Suites, luxurious two-level layouts spread out over 550 square feet. Each features dramatic two-story windows, so even though the rooms are in the heart of the Financial District, they’re flooded with natural light. Before heading out for the afternoon, tuck into family-style Italian fare at Grana, located in the former Federal Reserve Bank’s soaring grand hall.

250 Franklin St., Boston, 617-451-1900, langhamhotels.com.

FOR A ONE-STOP GETAWAY

Encore Boston Harbor

Gaming, shopping, a spa, countless dining options, the most spacious hotel rooms in Greater Boston—you’ll find it all here. Not only is valet parking complimentary for guests, you can even have your car detailed (for a fee) during your stay. Really looking for that vacation vibe? Hop on Encore’s free water shuttle from Long Wharf—it’s a short ride to Everett, but arriving by water makes even a single overnight feel all the more transporting.

One Broadway, Everett, 857-770-7000, encorebostonharbor.com.