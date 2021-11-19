Party Pics

Photos: Taste Dinner Series at Grand Tour

Check out scenes from the Taste Dinner Series on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Grand Tour.

On Tuesday, November 16, guests gathered at Grand Tour in Back Bay for the second evening of the Taste Dinner Series.  Chef Michael Serpa served an impressive 5-course tasting menu with dishes like  giannone chicken terrine on Little Leaf Farms greens with black truffle, escargot & parsley vinaigrette.  Wine pairings accompanied each course.

Photography by Melissa Ostrow

